Godzilla Strikes Tokyo City Hall

TOKYO, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building has been 'attacked' by Godzilla, brought to life through the world's largest projection mapping.

The projection features scenes from the 1991 film in which Godzilla destroys the city hall, now illuminating approximately 14,000 square meters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building's first main office building's facade.

This permanent projection mapping installation on a building is the largest of its kind in the world and has been recognized by the Guinness World Records.

The city government uses the office building's wall for daily projection mappings, with the Godzilla display scheduled for Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from April 27th, showing three times a day.

A Swiss man commented, "It's fantastic. I really like it."

A Godzilla fan expressed, "It was amazing. Seeing a life-size Godzilla, matching the scale of the city hall, was quite overwhelming."

The city has allocated a budget of 700 million yen last fiscal year for these projections, with an estimated economic impact of 1.8 billion yen.

Source: ANN

