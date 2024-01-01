Aomori Spring Festival Draws 80,000 to Giant Nebuta Parade

Aomori, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Temperatures soared to a summery 24.5C as the "AOMORI Spring Festival" kicked off, featuring a spectacular parade of giant nebuta floats that captivated spectators along the streets.

A tourist from Aichi Prefecture commented excitedly, "The power of the parade is impressive. The drums are incredible, and everyone seemed to be leaping around and having a great time."

Approximately 80,000 people attended the event, enjoying the holiday weekend at one of Aomori's most colorful and lively celebrations.

Source: TBS