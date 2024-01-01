Business | May 01

Fully Cashless 'WHATAWON' Opens in Osaka

OSAKA, May 01 (News On Japan) - A large-scale commercial facility, boasting about 50 stores from shopping to lodging and operating entirely cashless, has opened in Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture.

Opened on the first of the month, the facility named 'WHATAWON' is developed by an apparel company in Izumi City. It has introduced a complete cashless system — a first in Japan for large commercial facilities — aimed at reducing wait times by eliminating the need for cash transactions, including security risks and the hassle of handling change.

To differentiate itself from other commercial establishments in the area, 'WHATAWON' features online retailers that previously had no physical stores making their debut alongside bath facilities. The facility is designed as a "stay-and-play entertainment mall," where visitors can enjoy a full day's activities and even stay overnight. Leveraging its proximity to a park, it also offers the convenience of shopping with pets.

A shopper commented, "I'm thrilled. It’s a blessing, especially for someone with a large dog. There are quite a few restaurants, and the fact that dogs are allowed makes it perfect for snapping some Instagram-worthy photos."

The facility expects to attract 1.54 million visitors annually and aims to contribute to regional revitalization.

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Business NEWS

Osaka May Day Rally Calls for Wage Increases

May 1st marks the celebration of the international labor movement known as May Day. In Osaka, a rally was held where attendees called for the extension of recent substantial wage increases to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well.

Japan's Top Five Securities Firms See Significant Profit Increase

The earnings reports from Japan's five major securities firms are in, showing strong performances boosted by the rising stock market.

Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo's New Chinatown

In Tokyo, the Chinese population has been on the rise, with Adachi Ward seeing more than double the number from ten years ago.

Mizuhara Launders Cash at Casinos

In the case where Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was prosecuted for making unauthorized transfers from Ohtani's account, it has been revealed that the mastermind behind the illegal gambling had converted the received money into cash at casinos.

Suspected Chromium-Contaminated Cat Found Dead

The carcass of a cat was found near a plating factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, on March 30th.

Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

New Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder

A South Korean man suspected of involvement in the case of a couple's bodies found in Nasu Town, Tochigi, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         