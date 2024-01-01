Blue Maple Viewing at Yusai-tei in Arashiyama

KYOTO, May 02 (News On Japan) - In Kyoto's Arashiyama, the blue maple trees at the Yusai-tei Art Gallery have reached their peak viewing period. Visitors are enjoying the fresh greenery visible through the gallery's unique circular windows, as well as scenes reflected in the polished tables and water-filled water mirrors.

The Yusai-tei, which is 150 years old, was formerly a ryokan known for being the place where the novelist Yasunari Kawabata wrote "The Sound of the Mountain." It was renovated about 20 years ago by the dyer Yusai Okuda, who acquired it.

A couple from Hamamatsu shared their experience, saying, "It was refreshing for the soul ahead of our marriage," with smiles. The gallery operates on a reservation priority basis with an admission fee of 2,000 yen.

Source: JIJI