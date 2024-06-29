May 02 (News On Japan) - After a five-year hiatus, Haruna Hori stars in the movie "Sumiko 22," a drama that humorously portrays the internal conflicts of a woman in her twenties, based on director Sawako Fukuoka's own experiences.

The story follows the protagonist, who realizes her feelings are becoming vague, as she tries to honor her senses through conversations with herself.

Sumiko Shizuoka, played by Haruna Hori, feels her likes, dislikes, and sense of humor are unclear. She decides to converse with herself to clarify these feelings. Sumiko values her family's cat greatly and realizes the need for delicious chocolate after attempting to fit in with others. Eventually, she quits her job at a company she joined after graduating from university, only four months in, and starts a new life.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 29, 2024.

Source: シネマトゥデイ