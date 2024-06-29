Society | May 02

Haruna Hori Returns to Big Screen in "Sumiko 22"

May 02 (News On Japan) - After a five-year hiatus, Haruna Hori stars in the movie "Sumiko 22," a drama that humorously portrays the internal conflicts of a woman in her twenties, based on director Sawako Fukuoka's own experiences.

The story follows the protagonist, who realizes her feelings are becoming vague, as she tries to honor her senses through conversations with herself.

Sumiko Shizuoka, played by Haruna Hori, feels her likes, dislikes, and sense of humor are unclear. She decides to converse with herself to clarify these feelings. Sumiko values her family's cat greatly and realizes the need for delicious chocolate after attempting to fit in with others. Eventually, she quits her job at a company she joined after graduating from university, only four months in, and starts a new life.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 29, 2024.

Source: シネマトゥデイ

MORE Society NEWS

Japan's Emperor Marks 5 Years on Throne

Wednesday marks five years since Japan's Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne. During this period, the Emperor has explored his role as a symbol of the state. He also searched for new ways to engage with people amid the coronavirus pandemic, including making use of online platforms. (NHK)

New Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder

A South Korean man suspected of involvement in the case of a couple's bodies found in Nasu Town, Tochigi, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Foreign Tourists Destroy Japan? | The Dark Side of Inbound Tourism

Now, many foreign tourists come to Japan and enjoy our culture, and our government is trying to make Japan a great tourism country. But, to be honest, we are flooded with many problems. You may say foreign tourists will destroy Japan. Today, I will talk about the reason why myths about Japan exist. What is an inbound nation? (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo's New Chinatown

In Tokyo, the Chinese population has been on the rise, with Adachi Ward seeing more than double the number from ten years ago.

Mizuhara Launders Cash at Casinos

In the case where Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was prosecuted for making unauthorized transfers from Ohtani's account, it has been revealed that the mastermind behind the illegal gambling had converted the received money into cash at casinos.

Suspected Chromium-Contaminated Cat Found Dead

The carcass of a cat was found near a plating factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, on March 30th.

Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

New Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder

A South Korean man suspected of involvement in the case of a couple's bodies found in Nasu Town, Tochigi, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         