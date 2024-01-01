TOKYO, May 14 (News On Japan) - In the case of a couple found burned to death in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has come to light that the man rearrested in connection with the incident stated he was "instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

Hirayama Ayaken, 25, is suspected of conspiring with accomplices to murder Ryutaro Takashima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo.

Hirayama initially claimed that he had been instructed by the ringleader to dispose of the bodies and had enlisted two others to carry out the act. However, subsequent investigations revealed that he stated, "At first, I only agreed to dispose of the bodies. Later, I was instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe that although Hirayama had no prior connection with the couple, he became involved in the crime for financial gain.

