News On Japan
Society

Suspect in Double Murder Alleges Killing Was Ordered After Reward Raised

TOKYO, May 14 (News On Japan) - In the case of a couple found burned to death in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has come to light that the man rearrested in connection with the incident stated he was "instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

Hirayama Ayaken, 25, is suspected of conspiring with accomplices to murder Ryutaro Takashima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo.

Hirayama initially claimed that he had been instructed by the ringleader to dispose of the bodies and had enlisted two others to carry out the act. However, subsequent investigations revealed that he stated, "At first, I only agreed to dispose of the bodies. Later, I was instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe that although Hirayama had no prior connection with the couple, he became involved in the crime for financial gain.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Suspect in Double Murder Alleges Killing Was Ordered After Reward Raised

In the case of a couple found burned to death in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has come to light that the man rearrested in connection with the incident stated he was "instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

Shinjuku Stabbing: Suspect's Obsessive Behavior Uncovered

In a shocking incident on May 8, a 25-year-old woman was murdered in a high-rise apartment in Tokyo's Shinjuku district. Both the victim and the suspect were known to each other, with new testimonies shedding light on the tumultuous relationship that culminated in the tragedy.

Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Introduces Reservation System, Caps Daily Climbers at 4,000

Mount Fuji’s Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side will implement entrance restrictions, including a daily climber limit of 4,000, starting in July this year. A reservation system has been announced to prevent confusion and enhance the climbing experience.

Japan's Largest Cosplay Event Makes Comeback

Japan's largest cosplay event, the "Nipponbashi Street Festa," was held on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking its 17th occurrence.

62 Female Sumo Wrestlers Compete in Japan Tournament

A women-only sumo tournament was held in Fukushima Town, Hokkaido, featuring 62 female wrestlers from across Japan. This town, known for producing sumo greats like Chiyonoyama and Chiyonofuji, saw intense competition among the participants.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

Shinagawa Ward Office Implements Name Badge Changes and 'Customer Harassment Insurance'

Last month, Shinagawa Ward Office introduced new name badges for all staff, now displaying only last names instead of full names and photographs. This change comes in response to serious concerns.

Snake on Yamanote Line Forces 2,700 Passengers to Disembark

Passengers on Tokyo's busiest rail line experienced a startling moment on Sunday when a snake was spotted inside a train car.

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

The Grim Reality of Marijuana Use in Japan

Marijuana, long banned in Japan, now faces tighter restrictions after last year's law amendment prohibiting not only possession, but its use. Despite these laws, a quick internet search reveals numerous sale advertisements written in slang. Our investigation with the Health Bureau's Narcotics Control Department, colloquially known as "Matori," reveals the prevalent marijuana situation among Japan's youth.

Mother's Day: Warm Weather and Thanks Across Japan

May 12th marked a continuation of summer-like weather in the Tohoku and Kanto regions, while rain clouds spread from the west. The streets were busy with people carrying Mother's Day gifts.

The Story of a Japanese Transgender Mother

In an atypical family setup, a story unfolds around a little girl named Momo, her 'Mama', and 'Kaachan'. 'Mama', born a male, now lives as a woman, Toshimi Tani, aged 50. Tani, a film producer at Nippon Television, has experienced a versatile career trajectory.

Thank You, Tantan: Memorial Service for Kobe's Panda

The Oji Zoo in Kobe's Nada Ward held a memorial service on May 10th for Tantan, the female giant panda who passed away at the age of 28 at the end of March, making her the oldest panda in Japan at the time of her death.

Princess Ayako of Takamado Welcomes Her Third Son

The Imperial Household Agency announced that Princess Ayako of Takamado, the third daughter of Princess Hisako, gave birth to her third son at 11:48 AM on May 10th at a hospital in Tokyo.