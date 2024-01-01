TOKYO, May 14 (News On Japan) - Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. on May 14, a truck rear-ended a passenger car near the Bijogi Junction on the outbound Ikebukuro Line of the Tokyo Expressway in Toda City, leading to an accident involving a total of seven vehicles.

According to investigators, a fire broke out in one large truck and three passenger cars, with fire trucks dispatched to extinguish the flames.

The accident resulted in three fatalities and two minor injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the truck driver, a man in his twenties, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Source: ANN