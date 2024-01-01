TOKYO, May 14 (News On Japan) - The House of Representatives' Political Ethics Review Committee has decided to investigate 44 lawmakers from the Abe and Nikai factions of the Liberal Democratic Party following a scandal involving undisclosed political funds. This decision comes in response to a request from opposition parties.

During an afternoon session, the Political Ethics Review Committee unanimously agreed to examine 44 lawmakers from the Abe and Nikai factions for failing to report political donations in their funding reports. Six members, including former Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno from the Abe faction and former Internal Affairs Minister Takeda from the Nikai faction, who have already attended the committee, are not included in this review.

Attendance at the committee is not mandatory, so the committee will verify by May 20 if the lawmakers under review wish to provide explanations.

Following last month's by-election results in the House of Representatives, the Constitutional Democratic Party gained three additional seats, allowing the opposition to independently request the committee's sessions.

Source: TBS