Emperor and Family Preserve Agricultural Traditions

TOKYO, May 15 (News On Japan) - Emperor Naruhito participated in rice planting at the Imperial Palace. Along with rice cultivation, Empress Masako is also engaged in sericulture, raising silkworms, with the help of the Emperor and Princess Aiko in a tradition known as the 'Reiwa Style.'

In Boots, Planting Rice at the Imperial Palace

Wearing boots, the Emperor stepped into the paddy fields at the Imperial Palace. This annual rice planting event involves planting two varieties of rice, uruchimai (non-glutinous rice) and mochigome (glutinous rice), totaling 20 seedlings.

The seedlings were grown from seeds sown by the Emperor last month. The process begins with sowing seeds in spring, planting in early summer, and harvesting in autumn.

The tradition of rice cultivation at the Imperial Palace was initiated by Emperor Showa to appreciate the hardships of farmers. This tradition has been passed down to Emperor Emeritus Akihito and now to Emperor Naruhito, with each generation of emperors praying for a bountiful harvest through rice cultivation.

Empresses Throughout History Have Also Engaged in Sericulture

Another tradition upheld by the Imperial Family is the raising of silkworms. Since the Meiji era, successive empresses have undertaken this responsibility, with Empress Masako continuing this tradition handed down by Empress Emerita Michiko.

Empress Masako's approach to sericulture is considered the "Reiwa Style." The Emperor and Princess Aiko also participate in the tasks traditionally performed by empresses.

Princess Aiko, during her elementary school years, received silkworms as part of a school project and has since continued raising them for several generations. This ensures the preservation of sericulture techniques and the continuation of this imperial tradition.

Source: ANN

