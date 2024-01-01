TOKYO, May 17 (News On Japan) - YAMANASHI, May 17 (News On Japan) - In the vicinity of Kawaguchiko Station in Yamanashi Prefecture, taxis engaging in questionable practices such as soliciting passengers and parking illegally have become a rampant issue.

Kawaguchiko Station, a frequent destination for numerous international tourists, has a white taxi parked in a rotary, a spot designated primarily for pick-ups and drop-offs by local hotels and private vehicles, where taxis are officially not allowed to park.

Moreover, a taxi was found parked in the middle of a nearby coin-operated parking lot, positioned in a way that obstructs other vehicles from exiting.

From a distance at the taxi stand of Kawaguchiko Station, a man in a suit watches the line of waiting passengers. Approaching closer, he was heard offering rides to foreign tourists waiting for taxis, an act that appears to be soliciting.

It seems that drivers from companies that cannot use the regular stand are resorting to such practices.

Soliciting in this manner may constitute a violation of the Minor Offenses Act.

Yesterday, when a JNN reporter confronted a driver engaged in solicitation and nuisance parking...

Reporter: 'Are you engaged in soliciting passengers?'

Driver: 'No, I'm not soliciting.'

The driver denied the act of solicitation. Regarding the nuisance parking, the conversation continued:

Reporter: 'Aren't you parked in a no-parking area?'

Driver: 'It’s fine.'

Reporter: 'What about parking in the middle of the parking lot?'

Driver: 'I’ve parked in a way that others can pass. I’m not in the middle of the parking lot.'

Reporter: 'But you were.'

Driver: 'No, I wasn’t.'

Reporter: 'Do you realize that you are committing a violation?'

Driver: 'No, I am not.'

One of the companies employing the drivers in question, responding to the interview, stated, 'We have received complaints about nuisance parking and other issues in the past and have warned our drivers. If these nuisances are true, we will ensure thorough instruction is provided.'

Source: TBS