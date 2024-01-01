News On Japan
Sanja Festival Kicks Off in Asakusa

TOKYO, May 18 (News On Japan) - Asakusa's Sanja Festival, heralding the arrival of early summer in Tokyo, has commenced. On its first day, May 17, a grand parade took place for the first time in five years.

Asakusa Shrine Support Association Vice Chairman Shigemi Fuji: 'The grand parade, which marks the beginning of the Sanja Festival, couldn't be held last year due to rain, and for years before that as well. We are finally able to do it.'

The grand parade of the Sanja Festival has returned after five years, affected previously by the COVID-19 pandemic and rain.

The parade featured music floats, geishas, traditional Binzasara dance, and the elegant Shiragashi dance, all adding vibrancy to Asakusa.

This year, the parade took about an hour, focusing mainly on the eastern side of Asakusa Shrine, including areas like Kaminarimon and Nakamise Street.

A large crowd gathered along the route to watch the parade, taking photos and adding to the lively atmosphere.

Later, a sacred Binzasara dance ritual was performed at the main hall of Asakusa Shrine, praying for prosperity in business and the flourishing of descendants.

On May 18, around 100 portable shrines (mikoshi) will be paraded in the town-wide Mikoshi Union procession, with children also carrying a mikoshi in the 'Konomiya' procession, enveloping the entire Asakusa area in fervent excitement.

