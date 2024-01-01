News On Japan
Society

Retrial in Hakamada Case: Prosecutors Re-seek Death Penalty

SHIZUOKA, May 22 (News On Japan) - Prosecutors have once again demanded the death penalty in the retrial of the so-called Hakamada Case, which is being held at the Shizuoka District Court.

Iwao Hakamada, 88, was convicted and sentenced to death in 1966 for allegedly murdering four members of a miso company executive's family in the former city of Shimizu.

In this retrial, both the prosecution and the defense have been debating the color of the bloodstains on five pieces of clothing said to have been worn by Hakamada during the crime.

On May 22, during the 15th session of the retrial at the Shizuoka District Court, prosecutors reiterated their demand for the death penalty.

Following this, the defense delivered their final arguments, and Hakamada's sister, Hideko, provided her statement, concluding all hearings and bringing the trial to a close.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Japan Ranks Third in Travel and Tourism Index

In this year's ranking of competitiveness and sustainability of tourism across 119 countries and regions, the World Economic Forum, an international organization based in Geneva, places Japan third, following the United States in the top spot and Spain in second.

Retrial in Hakamada Case: Prosecutors Re-seek Death Penalty

Prosecutors have once again demanded the death penalty in the retrial of the so-called Hakamada Case, which is being held at the Shizuoka District Court.

Girl Dies After Neck Caught in Car Window

A young girl, approximately two years old, died after her neck was caught in a car window in Nerima Ward, Tokyo. The girl was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police Suspend Body Recovery Operation After Officers Attacked by Bear

Police have yet to evacuate a man found lying in the mountains of northern Japan after earlier attempts to retrieve his body led to a bear attack on two officers who were seriously injured.

Curtain Falls on Mount Fuji Hotspot

Many tourists have been rushing to capture photos from the 'Mount Fuji Convenience Store' before the installation of a black curtain begins Tuesday to obscure the view.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

Four Calves Killed in Suspected Bear Attack in Hokkaido

The bodies of four calves were discovered on a farm in Betsukai, Hokkaido, in what appears to be a bear attack.

Police Suspend Body Recovery Operation After Officers Attacked by Bear

Police have yet to evacuate a man found lying in the mountains of northern Japan after earlier attempts to retrieve his body led to a bear attack on two officers who were seriously injured.

Man Arrested for Hitting Wife with Banana Peel

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a banana peel, claiming such violence is normal between couples.

Ex-College Employee Sentenced to 23 Years for Raping Drugged Students

A 59-year-old former employee at a vocational school in Miyazaki Prefecture was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Monday for sexually assaulting seven people including some students after drugging them with sleeping pills. (Kyodo)

Female Zookeeper Severely Injured by Malayan Tapir in Japan

A female zookeeper at Gunma Safari Park sustained severe injuries after being bitten by a Malayan tapir, resulting in a broken right arm.

Police Again Crackdown on Kabukicho's Toyoko Kids

A third round of crackdowns was conducted this year around the so-called "To-Yoko" area in Tokyo's Kabukicho district. Despite ongoing measures, new issues have emerged.

Osaka's 'Myakumyaku' Statue Vandalized with 'Free Palestine' Message

The 'Myakumyaku' statue, the official character of Expo 2025, placed in front of Osaka City Hall, has been vandalized with English text saying 'Free Palestine', prompting the city to file a damage report.

Two Policemen Injured in Bear Attack While Investigating Body in Forest

Efforts to retrieve the body of a man found in a forest in Akita Prefecture, where two male police officers were attacked by a bear on Saturday, were abandoned Sunday with the possibility the bear is still lurking in the area.