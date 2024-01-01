SHIZUOKA, May 22 (News On Japan) - Prosecutors have once again demanded the death penalty in the retrial of the so-called Hakamada Case, which is being held at the Shizuoka District Court.

Iwao Hakamada, 88, was convicted and sentenced to death in 1966 for allegedly murdering four members of a miso company executive's family in the former city of Shimizu.

In this retrial, both the prosecution and the defense have been debating the color of the bloodstains on five pieces of clothing said to have been worn by Hakamada during the crime.

On May 22, during the 15th session of the retrial at the Shizuoka District Court, prosecutors reiterated their demand for the death penalty.

Following this, the defense delivered their final arguments, and Hakamada's sister, Hideko, provided her statement, concluding all hearings and bringing the trial to a close.

Source: ANN