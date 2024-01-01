YOKOHAMA, May 23 (News On Japan) - More than 1,000 fire ants, a designated invasive species, have been found in a container at Yokohama Port. This marks the first confirmed case in Japan this year.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, on May 16, numerous ants were discovered in an empty container at Honmoku Pier in Yokohama City. The container had been shipped from a port in China, unloaded at Tokyo Port, had its contents delivered in Ōta Ward, Tokyo, and was then returned to Yokohama Port.

On the following day, pest control measures were carried out, and on May 20, experts confirmed that the ants were indeed fire ants.

Over 1,000 worker ants and more than 20 winged queen ants were found in the container.

Fire ants are known to have a potent venom and can sting humans. They are designated as a specific invasive species.

The Ministry of the Environment plans to continue placing insecticides and monitoring the situation.

Source: ANN