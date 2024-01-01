News On Japan
Society

Over 1,000 Fire Ants Found at Yokohama Port

YOKOHAMA, May 23 (News On Japan) - More than 1,000 fire ants, a designated invasive species, have been found in a container at Yokohama Port. This marks the first confirmed case in Japan this year.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, on May 16, numerous ants were discovered in an empty container at Honmoku Pier in Yokohama City. The container had been shipped from a port in China, unloaded at Tokyo Port, had its contents delivered in Ōta Ward, Tokyo, and was then returned to Yokohama Port.

On the following day, pest control measures were carried out, and on May 20, experts confirmed that the ants were indeed fire ants.

Over 1,000 worker ants and more than 20 winged queen ants were found in the container.

This is the first time fire ants have been found in Japan this year.

Fire ants are known to have a potent venom and can sting humans. They are designated as a specific invasive species.

The Ministry of the Environment plans to continue placing insecticides and monitoring the situation.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Man Arrested for Attempting to Kiss Flight Attendant

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of hugging and attempting to kiss a female flight attendant on an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight, claiming he was too intoxicated to remember the incident, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

Over 1,000 Fire Ants Found at Yokohama Port

More than 1,000 fire ants, a designated invasive species, have been found in a container at Yokohama Port. This marks the first confirmed case in Japan this year.

Japan Ranks Third in Travel and Tourism Index

In this year's ranking of competitiveness and sustainability of tourism across 119 countries and regions, the World Economic Forum, an international organization based in Geneva, places Japan third, following the United States in the top spot and Spain in second.

Retrial in Hakamada Case: Prosecutors Re-seek Death Penalty

Prosecutors have once again demanded the death penalty in the retrial of the so-called Hakamada Case, which is being held at the Shizuoka District Court.

Girl Dies After Neck Caught in Car Window

A young girl, approximately two years old, died after her neck was caught in a car window in Nerima Ward, Tokyo. The girl was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

Teenagers Arrested for Reckless Motorcycle Riding in Chiba

Five teenagers have been arrested in Chiba Prefecture for riding motorcycles in a reckless manner, endangering cars as the gang entered an intersection on a red light.

Retrial in Hakamada Case: Prosecutors Re-seek Death Penalty

Prosecutors have once again demanded the death penalty in the retrial of the so-called Hakamada Case, which is being held at the Shizuoka District Court.

Four Calves Killed in Suspected Bear Attack in Hokkaido

The bodies of four calves were discovered on a farm in Betsukai, Hokkaido, in what appears to be a bear attack.

Girl Dies After Neck Caught in Car Window

A young girl, approximately two years old, died after her neck was caught in a car window in Nerima Ward, Tokyo. The girl was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police Suspend Body Recovery Operation After Officers Attacked by Bear

Police have yet to evacuate a man found lying in the mountains of northern Japan after earlier attempts to retrieve his body led to a bear attack on two officers who were seriously injured.

Man Arrested for Hitting Wife with Banana Peel

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a banana peel, claiming such violence is normal between couples.

Ex-College Employee Sentenced to 23 Years for Raping Drugged Students

A 59-year-old former employee at a vocational school in Miyazaki Prefecture was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Monday for sexually assaulting seven people including some students after drugging them with sleeping pills. (Kyodo)

Female Zookeeper Severely Injured by Malayan Tapir in Japan

A female zookeeper at Gunma Safari Park sustained severe injuries after being bitten by a Malayan tapir, resulting in a broken right arm.