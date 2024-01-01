CHIBA, May 23 (News On Japan) - Five teenagers have been arrested in Chiba Prefecture for riding motorcycles in a reckless manner, endangering cars as the gang entered an intersection on a red light.

The five teenagers, aged 15 to 16, including a high school student from Noda City, are suspected of riding three motorcycles in Nagareyama City in January, ignoring traffic signals and riding on the wrong side of the road.

The teenagers had previously reported their own actions to the police, referring to the act of escaping from responding officers as "Pato-Oni," meaning a game of tag with police cars.

The teenagers, who knew each other, admitted to the charges, stating during the investigation, "We thought running from the police was the ultimate game that gave us the highest thrill."

Source: ANN