TOKYO, May 23 (News On Japan) - A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of hugging and attempting to kiss a female flight attendant on an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight, claiming he was too intoxicated to remember the incident, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

Naoki Tada, a company employee, is accused of hugging and attempting to kiss a female flight attendant for 10 minutes aboard an ANA flight from Thailand to Haneda Airport in 2023.

Tada was reportedly intoxicated on the flight, yelling and attempting to hit other passengers, leading to his seat being moved. He allegedly attempted lewd acts towards several flight attendants who tried to stop him.

During police questioning, Tada stated, "I don't remember because I was drunk."

Source: FNN