Akita, May 23 (News On Japan) - The body of a man, believed to have been killed by a bear in the forests of Kazuno City, Akita Prefecture, has been identified as a missing man from Aomori Prefecture.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Hiroshi Sato, 64, from Aomori Prefecture.

Sato entered the mountains on May 15 to collect bamboo shoots and was subsequently reported missing.

Sato's body had scratches on the head, believed to be caused by an animal, and bite marks all over his body.

The police plan to conduct an autopsy on Sato's body on May 23 to determine the cause of death.

On May 18, two police officers attempting to retrieve Sato's body were attacked by a bear, resulting in serious injuries.

Related: Police Suspend Body Recovery Operation After Officers Attacked by Bear

Source: ANN