Tours of 'Disaster Prevention Underground Temple'

TOKYO, May 25 (News On Japan) - Located in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, the 'Disaster Prevention Underground Temple' is a key feature of the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, one of the largest in the world. This facility, situated 50 meters underground, can store approximately 670,000 tons of water, playing a crucial role in preventing floods caused by heavy rain.

In June last year, when Typhoon No. 2 caused rivers such as Nakagawa, a tributary of the Tone River, to overflow, this underground temple temporarily stored the excess water, which was later discharged into the Edogawa River in a controlled manner.

A tour participant commented, "It's awe-inspiring to think that such a grand structure exists underground, protecting people from floods."

The "Disaster Prevention Underground Temple" offers general tours, attracting more than 60,000 visitors in fiscal year 2023.

Participants can expect to be awed by the sheer scale and architectural prowess of the facility. The tour includes a walk through the main storage tank, which is supported by 59 massive pillars, each standing 18 meters tall and weighing 500 tons. Visitors are often struck by the temple-like appearance of the structure, which adds to its mystique and appeal.

Tours are available throughout the year, and it is advisable to book in advance due to the high demand. The facility provides safety equipment for visitors, and the tour is suitable for all ages.

