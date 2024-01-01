FUKUSHIMA, May 26 (News On Japan) - The historic "Soma Nomaoi" event, which boasts over a thousand years of tradition and features armored horsemen parading in a scene reminiscent of the Sengoku period, commenced on May 25 in Fukushima's coastal region. Traditionally held in July, the event was rescheduled to May this year to avoid the severe summer heat after a horse died from heatstroke last year.

Soma Nomaoi traces its origins to a military exercise conducted by Taira no Masakado, an ancestor of the Soma clan, who used wild horses as stand-ins for enemies. It has been designated as an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property of Japan.

On May 26, the event's highlights will include the "Kacchu Kiba Gassen" (Armored Horse Race) and the "Shinki Sodatsusen" (Divine Flag Competition), with the final day of festivities set for May 27.

Source: Kyodo