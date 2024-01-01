News On Japan
Family of Four Found Dead After Divorce Finalized Three Days Earlier

TOKYO, May 26 (News On Japan) - In an incident that has shocked the local community, a mother and her three children were found dead on May 23 in their home in Shinagawa, Tokyo. The father, who was also found at the scene with neck injuries, had finalized a divorce from the mother just three days prior.

In late March, an event was held to celebrate local children who were about to become new elementary and middle school students. In a photo from the event, 6-year-old Suzu Goto, who had just started first grade in April, can be seen smiling in the center. Her father (in his 40s) is seen standing beside her, watching over the festivities, which included a traditional mochi-pounding ceremony. Suzu, described as a lively and cheerful child, was found dead at home on May 23.

The tragic scene was discovered near Togoshi Ginza Shopping Street in Shinagawa. In addition to Suzu, the bodies of her mother Fuyumi Takami (37), her younger sister Rei (3), and her younger brother Shin (2) were also found.

The father, who had recently divorced Takami, was hospitalized with neck injuries. It was revealed on the night of May 24 that the divorce had been finalized just three days before the incident.

A neighbor who knew the family remarked, 'I often saw the father walking hand in hand with the children. Rei would always follow her sister diligently. Suzu was an active and talkative girl, very much like her father.'

On May 24, the day after the incident, numerous forensic and investigative officers were present at the scene.

A reporter on the scene noted, 'Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department entered the crime scene carrying garbage bags, bags, and what appeared to be a ladder.'

Investigators found multiple stab wounds on the necks and chests of the deceased, leading the police to search the house on May 24 on suspicion of murder. The bodies were discovered in the first-floor bedroom, with Suzu, Rei, and Shin lying on the futon alongside their father, while Fuyumi was found near the room’s entrance.

The cause of death for the four victims is still under investigation, but it is suspected they died from blood loss. The father, who was taken to the hospital, had self-inflicted knife wounds on his neck.

A neighbor who knew the family well described the father as 'a bright and family-oriented person who was very kind to his children.'

All doors and windows of the house were locked, and there were no signs of forced entry. A knife believed to be the murder weapon was found inside the house.

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to conduct an autopsy on May 25 to determine the exact cause of death and will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, including questioning the father once he recovers.

