Hot Water Pours Over Mikoshi at Yugawara Onsen

KANAGAWA, May 26 (News On Japan) - A spectacular festival took place in the hot spring town of Yugawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, where participants poured hot water over a mikoshi (portable shrine) as they paraded through the streets.

This event, known as the "Yukake Matsuri," has its origins in the Edo period. Back then, hot spring water from Yugawara, believed to cure various ailments, was offered to the shogunate. The tradition of splashing water to purify and pray for safe passage along the route has continued since the Showa era.

Along the route, 60 tons of Yugawara's hot spring water was placed in 1,000 barrels, lined up for locals and tourists to splash onto the passing mikoshi. Participants enjoyed the festival as both the carriers and the splashers got drenched while parading approximately one kilometer.

Source: ANN

New Toyama Tourist Route Postponed Due to Quake Damage

Toyama Prefecture has announced that it will not open the new tourist route, the 'Kurobe Unazuki Canyon Route,' to the public this year. The decision comes due to the impact of the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which has hindered restoration work.

'AirJapan' Aims to Connect Tourists to Japan's Hidden Gems

With Japan facing a declining birthrate and aging population, inbound tourism is expected to be one of the few growth engines. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan welcomed around 32 million tourists. However, globally, France attracts about 89.3 million inbound tourists with a population of around 68 million, indicating significant potential for Japan.

Fukushima Festival Kicks Off Early to Avoid Extreme Heat

The historic "Soma Nomaoi" event, which boasts over a thousand years of tradition and features armored horsemen parading in a scene reminiscent of the Sengoku period, commenced on May 25 in Fukushima's coastal region. Traditionally held in July, the event was rescheduled to May this year to avoid the severe summer heat after a horse died from heatstroke last year.

Tours of 'Disaster Prevention Underground Temple'

Located in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, the 'Disaster Prevention Underground Temple' is a key feature of the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, one of the largest in the world. This facility, situated 50 meters underground, can store approximately 670,000 tons of water, playing a crucial role in preventing floods caused by heavy rain.

4K Kingfisher Highlights from Machida's Yakushiike Park

Machida City has compiled the best moments from their live 4K stream of the kingfisher, also known as the 'blue jewel' and the 'bird of clear streams.' These highlights showcase the stunning bird in its natural habitat at Yakushiike Park in Machida, Tokyo.

New Era for Furusato Tax: Tokyo Offers High-End Dining and Kyoto Adds Geisha Experiences

The Garden Lounge at a hotel in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, featuring a grand chandelier and a high ceiling, is offering a unique experience as part of the furusato tax program.

Passenger Jet Wings Touch at Haneda, No Injuries

Two Japan Airlines (JAL) planes made contact at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday morning. One of the flights had 328 passengers and crew on board, although there were no injuries reported.