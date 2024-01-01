KANAGAWA, May 26 (News On Japan) - A spectacular festival took place in the hot spring town of Yugawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, where participants poured hot water over a mikoshi (portable shrine) as they paraded through the streets.

This event, known as the "Yukake Matsuri," has its origins in the Edo period. Back then, hot spring water from Yugawara, believed to cure various ailments, was offered to the shogunate. The tradition of splashing water to purify and pray for safe passage along the route has continued since the Showa era.

Along the route, 60 tons of Yugawara's hot spring water was placed in 1,000 barrels, lined up for locals and tourists to splash onto the passing mikoshi. Participants enjoyed the festival as both the carriers and the splashers got drenched while parading approximately one kilometer.

Source: ANN