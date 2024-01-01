ATHENS, May 27 (News On Japan) - Princess Kako, the second daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, arrived in Greece on May 26th, marking her third official overseas engagement. This visit commemorates the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece.

Despite a long journey of over 22 hours, Kako greeted the press with a smile. She visited the Acropolis and observed the restoration of the Parthenon, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Earlier this year, Kako participated in more than 40 official duties, including attending a girls' high school baseball tournament and inspecting Arita porcelain. Prior to her trip, she attended a luncheon at the Greek Ambassador's residence in Japan, where she impressed the attendees with her questions about Greek history and culture, even speaking a bit of Greek.

The visit is part of the broader duties undertaken by the Japanese Imperial family, who collectively engaged in over 150 official activities since April. However, there is growing discussion about the sustainability of these duties due to the shrinking number of royal family members.

As of now, there are 17 members in the Imperial family, with only three eligible male heirs. The debate continues on how to ensure the stable succession of the Chrysanthemum Throne, with some suggesting that female members remain in the family after marriage, while others propose adopting male members from former branches of the Imperial family.

The discussion on Imperial family duties and succession reflects a broader societal shift. Recent surveys show that 84% of the Japanese public support allowing female succession, while only 10% believe it should remain limited to males. Experts argue that adapting the succession rules to contemporary societal norms, including the potential for a female emperor, would be beneficial for the future of the monarchy.

Source: ANN