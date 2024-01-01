YAMANASHI, May 28 (News On Japan) - To prevent issues caused by tourists littering and trespassing to take photos that appear as if Mt. Fuji is sitting atop the Lawson store, a black screen was installed. This measure, however, has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The installation of the black screen followed numerous incidents of poor behavior from tourists, such as littering, trespassing, and obstructing traffic. This screen, measuring 25 meters wide and 2.5 meters high, was put in place to block the view.

Despite the screen, some tourists have found ways to capture images, including standing on each other's shoulders to take pictures over the barrier. Locals have expressed confusion and frustration over the lengths some visitors will go to for a photo.

The director of the investigation, who has a diverse background including working as a bank employee and is from Aichi Prefecture, decided to visit Mt. Fuji Village early in the morning. Even though it was cloudy, the director was still fascinated by the beauty of Mt. Fuji.

Upon reaching the Lawson, they observed fewer tourists than usual, possibly due to the screen. However, some tourists were still attempting to take pictures of the screen itself. One local taxi driver noted that traffic conditions had improved since the screen's installation.

Interestingly, tourists have started visiting another Lawson about 1km away where they can still capture the iconic image of Mt. Fuji atop the store. This suggests that while the screen may have addressed issues at the original location, it has not entirely solved the problem.

The local administration is now considering adding QR codes to the screen to direct tourists to other scenic spots in the town. They are also looking into changing the color of the screen, as the black color has been perceived negatively. The cost of the screen, approximately 1.3 million yen, was covered by the town.

Local residents near the screen have expressed concerns about the aesthetics and the disruption caused by tourists. The situation remains complex, with ongoing discussions on how best to manage tourism and preserve local life.

Source: ABEMAニュース