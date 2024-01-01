News On Japan
Travel

Mt. Fuji Lawson: What Happened After the Black Screen?

【富士山ローソン】目隠し後どうなった？「黒幕自体を撮影」「他の富士山ローソンに行く」現地で調査

YAMANASHI, May 28 (News On Japan) - To prevent issues caused by tourists littering and trespassing to take photos that appear as if Mt. Fuji is sitting atop the Lawson store, a black screen was installed. This measure, however, has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The installation of the black screen followed numerous incidents of poor behavior from tourists, such as littering, trespassing, and obstructing traffic. This screen, measuring 25 meters wide and 2.5 meters high, was put in place to block the view.

Despite the screen, some tourists have found ways to capture images, including standing on each other's shoulders to take pictures over the barrier. Locals have expressed confusion and frustration over the lengths some visitors will go to for a photo.

The director of the investigation, who has a diverse background including working as a bank employee and is from Aichi Prefecture, decided to visit Mt. Fuji Village early in the morning. Even though it was cloudy, the director was still fascinated by the beauty of Mt. Fuji.

Upon reaching the Lawson, they observed fewer tourists than usual, possibly due to the screen. However, some tourists were still attempting to take pictures of the screen itself. One local taxi driver noted that traffic conditions had improved since the screen's installation.

Interestingly, tourists have started visiting another Lawson about 1km away where they can still capture the iconic image of Mt. Fuji atop the store. This suggests that while the screen may have addressed issues at the original location, it has not entirely solved the problem.

The local administration is now considering adding QR codes to the screen to direct tourists to other scenic spots in the town. They are also looking into changing the color of the screen, as the black color has been perceived negatively. The cost of the screen, approximately 1.3 million yen, was covered by the town.

Local residents near the screen have expressed concerns about the aesthetics and the disruption caused by tourists. The situation remains complex, with ongoing discussions on how best to manage tourism and preserve local life.

Source: ABEMAニュース

POPULAR NEWS

Fire Breaks Out at Ramen Jiro, Customers Continue Eating Despite Blaze

A fire broke out at the Shinjuku Kabukicho branch of the popular ramen restaurant Ramen Jiro on the 28th while food was being prepared.

Japan's Traditional Producers in a Pickle

Japan's beloved pickles are facing a crisis. Starting next month, stricter rules for pickle production will come into effect, forcing many farmers to abandon their pickle-making operations.

Mt. Fuji Lawson: What Happened After the Black Screen?

To prevent issues caused by tourists littering and trespassing to take photos that appear as if Mt. Fuji is sitting atop the Lawson store, a black screen was installed. This measure, however, has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Typhoon No. 1 to Bring Heavy Rain Warnings from Kyushu to Kanto

The activity of the weather front is expected to intensify due to Typhoon No. 1, leading to widespread rainfall from May 27th, with heavy rain warnings from Kyushu to Kanto by May 28th.

Princess Kako Visits Greece, Tours Parthenon

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, arrived in Greece on May 26th, marking her third official overseas engagement. This visit commemorates the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Travel NEWS

New Toyama Tourist Route Postponed Due to Quake Damage

Toyama Prefecture has announced that it will not open the new tourist route, the 'Kurobe Unazuki Canyon Route,' to the public this year. The decision comes due to the impact of the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which has hindered restoration work.

'AirJapan' Aims to Connect Tourists to Japan's Hidden Gems

With Japan facing a declining birthrate and aging population, inbound tourism is expected to be one of the few growth engines. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan welcomed around 32 million tourists. However, globally, France attracts about 89.3 million inbound tourists with a population of around 68 million, indicating significant potential for Japan.

Hot Water Pours Over Mikoshi at Yugawara Onsen

A spectacular festival took place in the hot spring town of Yugawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, where participants poured hot water over a mikoshi (portable shrine) as they paraded through the streets.

Fukushima Festival Kicks Off Early to Avoid Extreme Heat

The historic "Soma Nomaoi" event, which boasts over a thousand years of tradition and features armored horsemen parading in a scene reminiscent of the Sengoku period, commenced on May 25 in Fukushima's coastal region. Traditionally held in July, the event was rescheduled to May this year to avoid the severe summer heat after a horse died from heatstroke last year.

Tours of 'Disaster Prevention Underground Temple'

Located in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, the 'Disaster Prevention Underground Temple' is a key feature of the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, one of the largest in the world. This facility, situated 50 meters underground, can store approximately 670,000 tons of water, playing a crucial role in preventing floods caused by heavy rain.

4K Kingfisher Highlights from Machida's Yakushiike Park

Machida City has compiled the best moments from their live 4K stream of the kingfisher, also known as the 'blue jewel' and the 'bird of clear streams.' These highlights showcase the stunning bird in its natural habitat at Yakushiike Park in Machida, Tokyo.

New Era for Furusato Tax: Tokyo Offers High-End Dining and Kyoto Adds Geisha Experiences

The Garden Lounge at a hotel in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, featuring a grand chandelier and a high ceiling, is offering a unique experience as part of the furusato tax program.

Passenger Jet Wings Touch at Haneda, No Injuries

Two Japan Airlines (JAL) planes made contact at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday morning. One of the flights had 328 passengers and crew on board, although there were no injuries reported.