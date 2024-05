TOKYO, May 28 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police have arrested Ryuuki Hayashi, an unemployed resident of Kawasaki City for allegedly misusing multiple conversational generative AIs to create a computer virus.

According to the police, the created virus had functions to destroy targeted data and demand cryptocurrency. It is believed that Hayashi did not have a specialized background or qualifications in generative AI.

Source: テレ東BIZ