Funeral Company Launches 'Metaverse Cemetery'

Sep 12 (News On Japan) - A metaverse cemetery, Kaze no Rei, created in the virtual world, opened on September 11, with plans to enable AI conversations with the deceased.

Visitors can view photos and videos of their memories with the deceased in the family area.

This service is provided by a funeral company that aims to offer a place where loved ones can remember the deceased "anytime, anywhere."

Makoto Ogawa, Director at Alphaclub Musashino, explained, "With terms like 'grave closures' and 'Butsudan closures' becoming common, we wanted to create opportunities for people to remember the deceased by utilizing smartphones."

Up to 30 visitors can access the site simultaneously, and mourners can leave messages as well.

In the future, the company aims to implement AI technology to enable conversations with the deceased.

Source: ANN