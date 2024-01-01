News On Japan
Web3

Funeral Company Launches 'Metaverse Cemetery'

Sep 12 (News On Japan) - A metaverse cemetery, Kaze no Rei, created in the virtual world, opened on September 11, with plans to enable AI conversations with the deceased.

Visitors can view photos and videos of their memories with the deceased in the family area.

This service is provided by a funeral company that aims to offer a place where loved ones can remember the deceased "anytime, anywhere."

Makoto Ogawa, Director at Alphaclub Musashino, explained, "With terms like 'grave closures' and 'Butsudan closures' becoming common, we wanted to create opportunities for people to remember the deceased by utilizing smartphones."

Up to 30 visitors can access the site simultaneously, and mourners can leave messages as well.

In the future, the company aims to implement AI technology to enable conversations with the deceased.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

JAL Speeds Up Boarding Process

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new boarding method on September 11, aimed at shortening the boarding time for large aircraft on domestic flights.

Nara Palaces Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage

Nara's Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces have been officially recommended as a candidate for UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list, with the goal of achieving registration at the World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled for the year after next.

University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.

Two Men Use Fake Gold to Steal Millions

Two Liberian men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 34 million yen through a trick using copper particles plated with gold.

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Funeral Company Launches 'Metaverse Cemetery'

A metaverse cemetery, Kaze no Rei, created in the virtual world, opened on September 11, with plans to enable AI conversations with the deceased.

Japan's First Casino Hoping to Transform Flagging Tourist Industry

Japan’s controversial first casino project is moving ahead despite reports that tourism is on the slide.

Hiroshima Governor Unveils AI Plans

Hiroshima Governor Yuzaki has announced the launch of new initiatives utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), in response to the rapid development of digital technology.

Apple Announcement Sparks Price Drops in Second-Hand iPhone Market

The announcement of the iPhone 16 has sent sellers flocking to the second-hand iPhone market in Japan, with iPhones 12 and 13 going for less than half the price of a new model.

Cultural Insights on Filipino Players’ Favorite Online Casino Games

Casino gameplay is popular in most parts of the world, but the Philippines has enjoyed more growth than most countries in recent years.

Japan's finance regulator calls for lower crypto taxes in 2025

Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) has called for a significant reduction in cryptocurrency taxes, set to take effect in 2025, a move that comes as good news for businesses operating in the digital currency space.

The Growth of Digital Coin in Asia

The digital coin market in Asia has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years, becoming a significant force in the region's financial landscape.

Nagoya Science Museum Explores AI-Driven Exhibitions

The Nagoya City Science Museum in Naka Ward, Nagoya, is aiming to 'multilingualize' its exhibits. Currently, around 10% of the museum's 1.3 million annual visitors are foreigners, but there have been no explanations provided in foreign languages for the experimental shows or exhibit guides.