'Convenience Store of the Future' Launched with AI Cameras and Robots

TOKYO, Sep 19 (News On Japan) - Lawson and KDDI have teamed up to launch a 'convenience store of the future' that integrates the latest technology with communications, aiming to address labor shortages and enhance store operations.

The unveiled “future convenience store” features drones to monitor not just the store but also the surrounding area during disasters. Inside, robots handle product restocking, while product advertisements are tailored to individual customers.

Reporter: “This monitor usually displays standard Lawson ads, but when I stand here, it recommends a hearty bento meal, suited for a man in his 30s.”

AI cameras installed on the shelves analyze customers’ gender and age, suggesting additional items based on the products they pick up or displaying coupons.

This initiative began in February when KDDI announced a Y500 billion investment in Lawson. The goal is clear: tackle labor shortages and maximize convenience store sales.

Lawson President Sadahiro Takemasa commented, “Labor shortages are the top issue in discussions with franchise owners. We aim to reduce store operations by 30%.”

The strategy also involves distributing coupons through a popular membership service for au users and offering povo’s data plans to increase store visits.

Doctor: “You say you experience hay fever every year. Are you taking any medication?”

In-store monitors will also provide online medical consultations, and customers will be able to sign up for mobile phone contracts, expanding the role of convenience stores in the community.

KDDI President Makoto Takahashi remarked, “Convenience stores will become essential social infrastructure to solve future challenges that Japan faces.”

Seven-Eleven and FamilyMart are also advancing DX (digital transformation) efforts by introducing AI and robots.

Source: TBS

