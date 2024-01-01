Eruption Warning for Izu’s Sumisu Island

IZU, Sep 19 (News On Japan) - The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an eruption alert for Sumisu Island in the Izu Islands, following the detection of discolored water in July.

According to the Meteorological Agency, on the 18th, an aerial survey conducted by the Japan Coast Guard confirmed a discolored water area stretching approximately 1,800 meters from the northwest to the north coast of Sumisu Island.

In July, a similar discolored water area had been confirmed extending about 300 meters from the island’s east coast. The recent observation marks a continuation of the July anomaly, with the discolored area expanding, prompting the agency to issue the eruption alert at 11:00 a.m. on the 18th.

Authorities are warning of potential underwater volcanic activity around the island, as well as the possibility of floating debris such as pumice resulting from the eruption.

This is the first time an eruption alert has been issued for Sumisu Island since observations began.

Additionally, the Japan Coast Guard has issued a navigation warning for nearby waters, urging ships in the area to exercise caution.

Source: ANN