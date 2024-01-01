OSAKA, May 29 (News On Japan) - Local municipalities have agreed to accept the new flight path proposal presented by the national government to increase the number of flights to and from Kansai Airport to 300,000.

Osaka Prefecture and other stakeholders aim to raise Kansai Airport's annual flight count from the current 230,000 to 300,000 by the early 2030s. Last year, the government proposed new flight paths to achieve this goal. In response, local municipalities expressed their concerns about noise pollution to the government in February. In March, the government promised to consider the residents' living environment.

At a meeting on May 27, local municipalities agreed to accept the new flight path proposal, stating that the government had provided satisfactory answers to their concerns. Osaka Prefecture plans to formally announce the acceptance of the flight path proposal at a future meeting involving the business community and other prefectures.

Source: MBS