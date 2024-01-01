News On Japan
Travel

Kansai Airport to Increase Number of Flights

OSAKA, May 29 (News On Japan) - Local municipalities have agreed to accept the new flight path proposal presented by the national government to increase the number of flights to and from Kansai Airport to 300,000.

Osaka Prefecture and other stakeholders aim to raise Kansai Airport's annual flight count from the current 230,000 to 300,000 by the early 2030s. Last year, the government proposed new flight paths to achieve this goal. In response, local municipalities expressed their concerns about noise pollution to the government in February. In March, the government promised to consider the residents' living environment.

At a meeting on May 27, local municipalities agreed to accept the new flight path proposal, stating that the government had provided satisfactory answers to their concerns. Osaka Prefecture plans to formally announce the acceptance of the flight path proposal at a future meeting involving the business community and other prefectures.

Source: MBS

POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 1 Approaches Okinawa, Heavy Rain Expected in Kanto

Typhoon No. 1 is expected to approach the Daito Islands in Okinawa by Wednesday evening. Residents in the Daito Islands should remain cautious of strong winds and high waves. The region could experience winds exceeding 25 meters per second, resulting in stormy conditions. The sea will also be very rough with large swells.

Holes Found in Fuji Black Curtain

Holes have been found in a black curtain installed to prevent misconduct at a popular Mt. Fuji photography spot in Fujikawaguchiko Town, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Fire Breaks Out at Ramen Jiro, Customers Continue Eating Despite Blaze

A fire broke out at the Shinjuku Kabukicho branch of the popular ramen restaurant Ramen Jiro on the 28th while food was being prepared.

Japan's Traditional Producers in a Pickle

Japan's beloved pickles are facing a crisis. Starting next month, stricter rules for pickle production will come into effect, forcing many farmers to abandon their pickle-making operations.

Mt. Fuji Lawson: What Happened After the Black Screen?

To prevent issues caused by tourists littering and trespassing to take photos that appear as if Mt. Fuji is sitting atop the Lawson store, a black screen was installed. This measure, however, has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Kansai Airport to Increase Number of Flights

Local municipalities have agreed to accept the new flight path proposal presented by the national government to increase the number of flights to and from Kansai Airport to 300,000.

New Toyama Tourist Route Postponed Due to Quake Damage

Toyama Prefecture has announced that it will not open the new tourist route, the 'Kurobe Unazuki Canyon Route,' to the public this year. The decision comes due to the impact of the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which has hindered restoration work.

'AirJapan' Aims to Connect Tourists to Japan's Hidden Gems

With Japan facing a declining birthrate and aging population, inbound tourism is expected to be one of the few growth engines. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan welcomed around 32 million tourists. However, globally, France attracts about 89.3 million inbound tourists with a population of around 68 million, indicating significant potential for Japan.

Hot Water Pours Over Mikoshi at Yugawara Onsen

A spectacular festival took place in the hot spring town of Yugawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, where participants poured hot water over a mikoshi (portable shrine) as they paraded through the streets.

Fukushima Festival Kicks Off Early to Avoid Extreme Heat

The historic "Soma Nomaoi" event, which boasts over a thousand years of tradition and features armored horsemen parading in a scene reminiscent of the Sengoku period, commenced on May 25 in Fukushima's coastal region. Traditionally held in July, the event was rescheduled to May this year to avoid the severe summer heat after a horse died from heatstroke last year.

Tours of 'Disaster Prevention Underground Temple'

Located in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, the 'Disaster Prevention Underground Temple' is a key feature of the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, one of the largest in the world. This facility, situated 50 meters underground, can store approximately 670,000 tons of water, playing a crucial role in preventing floods caused by heavy rain.

4K Kingfisher Highlights from Machida's Yakushiike Park

Machida City has compiled the best moments from their live 4K stream of the kingfisher, also known as the 'blue jewel' and the 'bird of clear streams.' These highlights showcase the stunning bird in its natural habitat at Yakushiike Park in Machida, Tokyo.

New Era for Furusato Tax: Tokyo Offers High-End Dining and Kyoto Adds Geisha Experiences

The Garden Lounge at a hotel in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, featuring a grand chandelier and a high ceiling, is offering a unique experience as part of the furusato tax program.