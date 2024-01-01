News On Japan
Web3

New 'Digital Human' Uses AI to Serve Customers in Drugstores

TOKYO, May 29 (News On Japan) - In retail stores like drugstores, a new "Digital Human" that uses generative AI to assist customers has made its debut.

A customer asks, 'I use hard contact lenses. Can you recommend an eye drop?'

The Digital Human responds, 'I recommend this product.'

The "Digital Human," named CONN-chan, takes questions from customers and suggests products.

CONN-chan says, 'This product is effective for eye fatigue, redness, and itchiness.'

Equipped with generative AI, CONN-chan can also respond in English and Chinese and engage in casual conversation.

There are plans to utilize this technology not only in retail stores but also in hospitals and banks, with implementation aimed for within this fiscal year.

Source: 日テレNEWS

POPULAR NEWS

Escaped Viper Causes Panic in Niigata Neighborhood

In a residential area of Niigata City, police officers were seen Tuesday searching with poles, looking for something in the waterways and surrounding areas. They were on the hunt for a venomous snake, known as a mamushi, which had escaped. The mamushi is highly poisonous and a bite can be fatal.

Wild Monkeys Terrorize Fukuoka City: Three Injured Over Three Days

For three consecutive days, wild monkeys have been appearing in a residential area, causing injuries to three people, including a fourth-grade boy.

Typhoon No. 1 Approaches Okinawa, Heavy Rain Expected in Kanto

Typhoon No. 1 is expected to approach the Daito Islands in Okinawa by Wednesday evening. Residents in the Daito Islands should remain cautious of strong winds and high waves. The region could experience winds exceeding 25 meters per second, resulting in stormy conditions. The sea will also be very rough with large swells.

Holes Found in Fuji Black Curtain

Holes have been found in a black curtain installed to prevent misconduct at a popular Mt. Fuji photography spot in Fujikawaguchiko Town, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Fire Breaks Out at Ramen Jiro, Customers Continue Eating Despite Blaze

A fire broke out at the Shinjuku Kabukicho branch of the popular ramen restaurant Ramen Jiro on the 28th while food was being prepared.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

New 'Digital Human' Uses AI to Serve Customers in Drugstores

In retail stores like drugstores, a new "Digital Human" that uses generative AI to assist customers has made its debut.

Suspect Creates PC Virus Using Generative AI Without Specialized Background

Tokyo police have arrested Ryuuki Hayashi, an unemployed resident of Kawasaki City for allegedly misusing multiple conversational generative AIs to create a computer virus.

Sony Group Strengthens Support for Creators with AI Growth Strategy

Sony Group has announced a growth strategy that leverages AI and virtual space technology in its entertainment businesses, such as film and music, during its annual management policy briefing.

Best Investment Tips for Millennials Seeking Financial Freedom

Curious about achieving financial freedom? In a world brimming with investment possibilities, millennials are seeking more than just monetary gains.

The Market's Pulse: Feeling the Rhythm of Timing Opportunities

In the ever-shifting realm of financial markets, timing is everything. Picture yourself standing at the intersection of opportunity and risk, where every decision can lead to either prosperity or peril.

Smart Ways to Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Unlock the secrets to investment success with these four innovative strategies.

Behavioral Economics Concepts That Affect Investment Decisions

Captivating readers from the outset, this article delves into the fascinating intersection of psychology and finance, exploring how behavioral economics shapes investment decisions.

Industries Predicted to Boom in the Next Decade

Ever wondered what the future holds for key industries? Join us on a journey into the unknown as we uncover the top sectors poised for explosive growth in the coming decade.