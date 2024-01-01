TOKYO, May 29 (News On Japan) - In retail stores like drugstores, a new "Digital Human" that uses generative AI to assist customers has made its debut.

A customer asks, 'I use hard contact lenses. Can you recommend an eye drop?'

The Digital Human responds, 'I recommend this product.'

The "Digital Human," named CONN-chan, takes questions from customers and suggests products.

CONN-chan says, 'This product is effective for eye fatigue, redness, and itchiness.'

Equipped with generative AI, CONN-chan can also respond in English and Chinese and engage in casual conversation.

There are plans to utilize this technology not only in retail stores but also in hospitals and banks, with implementation aimed for within this fiscal year.

Source: 日テレNEWS