TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Empress Masako participated in the traditional silkworm feeding ceremony, known as ‘Okyuusou’, at the Imperial Palace on June 4. This event involves providing mulberry leaves, the primary food source for silkworms, to those being raised at the palace.

At the Momijiyama Imperial Cocoonery, the Empress fed mulberry leaves to the native Japanese silkworm species ‘Koishimaru’. Engaging with the staff responsible for the silkworms, she inquired about the care process during the ceremony.

The Empress previously took part in the ‘Goyosan Hajime no Gi’ ceremony on May 10, and again on May 21, where she and Emperor Naruhito fed the young silkworms together.

On the same day, Princess Kako, the second daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, visited the Imperial Residence to report on her recent trip to Greece. She briefed Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and her sister, Princess Aiko, about her visit and conveyed a message from President Sakellaropoulou of Greece.

Source: ANN