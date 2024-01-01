Jun 06 (News On Japan) - The video-sharing app TikTok has unveiled its 'Top Trends of the First Half of the Year' awards, listing 25 trending hashtags and keywords. The winners will be announced on June 20.

Among the nominees are the hashtag #BBBB, which has amassed a staggering 6.8 billion views, and #ShortDrama. These hashtags reflect popular trends and content that have captivated TikTok users over the past six months.

The 'Top Trends' awards are divided into five categories, including the 'Hot Words' category for the most used hashtags and the 'Minutes Plus' category for videos over one minute that have garnered significant views. For instance, the #BBBB dance, inspired by the song from Creepy Nuts, has been a hit not only in Japan but also overseas. Users of all ages, including elementary school children, have participated in this dance trend, highlighting its widespread appeal.

Another nominee, the song 'Omnidirectional Beautiful Girl' by Noa, has inspired a unique video trend. Users film themselves from various angles, creating visually dynamic videos that have collectively been viewed over 150,000 times.

Additionally, the hashtag #ShortDrama, which showcases short, emotionally impactful stories optimized for vertical screens, has reached a total of 72.7 billion views. These short dramas often pack a punch, delivering laughter and tears in just a minute. One particularly notable short drama features a storyline about age verification at a convenience store, captivating viewers with its relatable humor and high production value.

Source: TBS