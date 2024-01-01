News On Japan
Society

Japanese Chef Killed in Vancouver, Described as 'Bright and Energetic'

Jun 08 (News On Japan) - A Japanese man working as a chef was fatally stabbed on a street in Vancouver, Canada. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

According to local authorities, on the early morning of June 5, 32-year-old Kaito Kakiuchi, a Japanese national, was found stabbed in the upper body on a street in Vancouver's Chinatown. He was later pronounced dead.

The owner of the restaurant where Kakiuchi worked described him as a remarkable chef.

'He was an excellent chef. He was positive, bright, and always energetic. He never had a bad day,' the owner said.

Kakiuchi had been working as a chef at an izakaya in the city for approximately nine years.

Vancouver's mayor commented, 'He was not only a talented chef but also a positive influence for many people. His contributions to the community will not be forgotten.'

Local police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Source: ANN

