TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - Shibuya Ward is planning to extend the current temporary ban on street drinking to a year-round prohibition as problematic behavior escalates, including an incident where a group of four people were setting off fireworks in a busy street, causing havoc.

It is past midnight on Center Street in Shibuya. Despite the late hour, the sidewalks are crowded with people, most of whom are drinking on the street. This scene is not unique to Halloween or New Year's Eve; it is a typical weekend night in Shibuya. In front of a convenience store on Center Street...

'This music is incredibly loud. They must have brought their own speakers. There are whiskey bottles and large speakers placed on top of the store's cases. It looks like a street bar has opened,' said an announcer.

Street drinking, which spread during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been exacerbated by an increase in inbound tourism. Shibuya at night has become chaotic.

'Why did you bring speakers?' asked the reporter.

'To have fun,' replied an American.

'Do you bring speakers to the street in America?'

'Yes, everyone enjoys it and thinks it's great.'

'It's fun. It's like a community where everyone drinks, gets drunk, and has fun.'

In response to this situation, Shibuya Ward officials commented:

'Previously, it was enough to ban street drinking only during Halloween, but it has become more common now,' said the head of Shibuya's Safety Measures Division.

Shibuya Ward, which had previously limited its nighttime street drinking ban to Halloween and New Year's Eve, is taking new measures.

'From October this year, we will ban street drinking year-round and expand the prohibited areas while increasing patrols,' said Mayor Hasebe.

Shibuya Ward has proposed an ordinance revision to the ward council, aiming to enforce the year-round street drinking ban from October. The ban area, currently around Shibuya Station, will be further expanded.

To understand the current situation, we joined a Shibuya Ward patrol over the weekend.

'Here we see young people sitting in front of a store drinking alcohol. The patrol will now advise them,' reported an announcer.

The patrol operates daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., covering the area around Shibuya Station, advising people in both Japanese and English.

'Please dispose of your drinks in the trash after you finish,' the patrol team told a foreigner.

'OK,' was the response.

Since street drinking is not currently prohibited, the patrol can only request cooperation. The number of people advised by the patrol has been increasing, with a record average of 158.4 people per day in April, 117.6 of whom were foreigners.

'This truck is trying to turn right, but there are so many people on the road it can't move forward,' noted the patrol team.

'Please stay within the lines,' they instructed.

'Even with constant advisories, it's like pouring water on a hot stone,' commented an announcer.

'It's lively. I don't think anything bad is happening. This isn't a residential area, so I don't think it bothers anyone,' said an Indian.

'Street drinking isn't allowed in America,' said an American.

'Are there penalties for drinking outside?'

'Yes, there's a fine.'

'It's fun meeting different people without going to clubs. Alcohol is easily available here, so we drink,' said an Argentinian.

When asked why they gather in Shibuya, a social media site featuring photos of drunk Japanese people on trains was shown.

'This photo of a man sleeping on a train is in Japan. Shibuya is a place where anything is allowed, so people come to drink,' explained a foreigner.

The head of the Shibuya Center Shopping District Promotion Association said:

'Foreigners mistakenly think it's okay to drink here. I have high expectations for the new year-round street drinking ban ordinance.'

Trash, such as empty cans, is also a significant issue.

'Trash is being thrown between the buildings along Center Street. The trash cans of this restaurant are filled with empty cans,' said a director.

'Is the store responsible for disposing of the trash?'

'Yes, we move it to garbage bags ourselves. Even if it's illegal dumping, it's a never-ending game of whack-a-mole,' said the store manager.

Dangerous Fireworks and Loud Music: Nuisance Behavior Becomes Routine

During the patrol, we witnessed more nuisance behavior.

'A car playing extremely loud music is parked here. The patrol team is advising them to lower the volume,' reported an announcer.

'There are complaints, so please lower the volume,' requested the patrol.

The car, equipped with large speakers, initially lowered the volume but then resumed the loud music.

'They lowered the music but started again. It's a game of cat and mouse, seemingly to provoke the patrol,' observed the announcer.

'Police have arrived following a 110 call.'

'Where are you from?' asked the reporter.

'From space.'

'Where?'

'From Mars.'

'Why did you come to Shibuya?'

'To invade Earth.'

'Run!'

The nuisance behavior continued...

'They're setting off fireworks in front of a store. The smoke is getting inside the store. It's a very dangerous situation,' reported the announcer.

A group of four continued setting off fireworks in the middle of Center Street, showing no signs of stopping.

'You should stop the fireworks,' advised the reporter.

'Are you from a TV station?' they asked.

'Yes, you should stop the fireworks as it's a public road.'

'Because it's fun.'

'Are you all Japanese?'

'Yes, we are all Japanese.'

'Please stop the fireworks.'

'Okay, we'll be careful,' they responded.

However, they soon resumed...

'They're doing fireworks again,' reported the announcer.

'You were setting off fireworks again, weren't you?'

'No, please leave us alone.'

'It's dangerous to set off fireworks on the road.'

'Who are you?'

'TV Asahi.'

'There are no people...'

'Please leave because you are not the police.'

Foreign tourists had mixed reactions to the proposed year-round street drinking ban.

'It should be allowed for young people. Completely closing it off would hinder international interactions,' said an Irish tourist.

'I support the ban as there are many people and excessive drinking could cause problems,' said a German tourist.

Doubts Over Effectiveness: 'No Penalties'

Last Halloween, Shibuya Ward requested convenience stores to refrain from selling alcohol. This time...

'As usual, we will ask stores not to sell alcohol during Halloween and New Year's countdown. We are considering posting signs about the street drinking ban in convenience stores,' said the head of Shibuya's Safety Measures Division.

There are concerns about the effectiveness of the ordinance due to the lack of penalties.

'Honestly, without penalties, I don't think it will be very effective,' said the owner of a local business.

Early in the morning, even as crows began to caw, a fight broke out in front of a convenience store. The patrol team advised 162 people that day, including 90 foreigners.

'We couldn't previously tell people not to drink. From October, we will be able to. If it's still ineffective, we may consider financial penalties,' said the head of Shibuya's Safety Measures Division.

Source: ANN