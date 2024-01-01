HOKKAIDO, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - Two women, aged 21 and 19, were arrested for the murder of a high school girl from Rumoi City, Hokkaido, after allegedly pushing her off a bridge in Asahikawa City.

In April, 17-year-old Tsuki Murayama from Rumoi City went missing, prompting her family to file a report. Police found her body late last month near the Ishikari River in Asahikawa City.

Following the investigation, police arrested Riko Uchida, 21, and another 19-year-old unemployed woman on June 12 on suspicion of murder. They are accused of pushing Murayama off the Kamui Bridge in the Kamui Kotan district, upstream of the river.

The two suspects had already been arrested for confining Murayama in a car with other teenagers from April 18 to 19. Uchida was also arrested on April 24 on extortion charges against Murayama.

Murayama had reportedly been involved in a dispute with Uchida over social media images and was called out on the day of the incident.

