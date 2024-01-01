TOKYO, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - Princess Kako, the second daughter of the Akishino family, delighted in a dance performance featuring participants with disabilities.

On Sunday afternoon, Princess Kako visited the venue of the 'Doremifa Dance Concert' in Shibuya, Tokyo, where a dance competition for people with disabilities was held.

This marks the fifth time Princess Kako has attended this event, which features dance performances by individuals with disabilities and their families.

Princess Kako joined in the fun, rhythmically waving pom-poms along with the participants.

After the concert, Princess Kako interacted with members of the dance teams, thanking each of them individually by saying, 'Thank you for showing us your wonderful dance.'

Source: ANN