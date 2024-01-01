SHIMANE, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - The iconic 381 Series Yakumo express train, introduced during the Japan National Railways (JNR) era, made its final scheduled run on June 15, with a special event in Izumo City to commemorate the train's retirement.

The 381 Series Yakumo, which has connected the San'in region and Okayama, completed its last regular operation on Saturday morning.

At the vehicle depot in Izumo City, a special farewell event featured a display of the train's various destination signs. Among the attendees were 120 tour participants selected by lottery, who quietly snapped photos of the rare displays.

One visitor from Tokyo shared, 'This is my first and last chance, so I definitely wanted to be here. I’m very satisfied.'

Another visitor from Wakayama commented, 'It was fun. It’s a bit sad to think I can’t ride it anymore, but I’m looking forward to the new Yakumo.'

Although the 381 Series Yakumo will be retired from regular service, it is scheduled to operate as a special train during peak travel periods.

