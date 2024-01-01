News On Japan
Travel

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

HYOGO, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

Himeji Castle, also known as the White Heron Castle, was built over 400 years ago. Last year, approximately 1.48 million people visited the castle, with around 450,000 of them being foreign tourists. Currently, the admission fee is 1,000 yen for all adults, regardless of nationality. However, the mayor suggested that foreign visitors should pay around 30 dollars, while residents should continue to pay 5 dollars. This proposal would effectively quadruple the price for foreign tourists.

In a recent interview, the mayor explained that the castle's wooden structure is susceptible to wear and tear due to the high volume of visitors, particularly the main tower. He emphasized that the issue of overtourism is a significant concern and that 30 dollars is considered a global standard for such attractions. The mayor also mentioned the different levels of connection between local residents, who might visit the castle frequently, and tourists, who might visit once in a lifetime, justifying a dual pricing system.

While the idea of implementing a dual pricing system for Himeji Castle is still under discussion, the mayor acknowledged the potential for negative impressions among tourists, likening it to experiences in other countries where prices are higher for non-residents. He cited the Louvre Museum in France, where young EU citizens enjoy free admission, and certain sites in Egypt, where entry fees vary for locals and foreigners.

To implement this change, Himeji City would need to amend existing regulations and evaluate the costs associated with the castle's preservation. This proposal is part of broader discussions about how best to manage and fund the maintenance of important cultural sites. The proposal has received mixed reactions, with some supporting the need for additional funds to preserve the castle and others concerned about the potential impact on tourism.

Himeji Castle remains a cherished cultural heritage site, requiring specialized skills and materials for its maintenance. The mayor highlighted the importance of funding for training successors and preserving traditional techniques, stressing the necessity of a justified pricing structure to support these efforts.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

SoftBank to Offer Latest AI Search Tool Free to Mobile Users

In a move to make generative AI more accessible, major mobile carrier SoftBank has announced the free provision of its latest AI-powered search tool to mobile users.

How to Spot MCI? Predicted to Strike 1 in 3

Located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, the 'Kenno Cafe' aims to prevent dementia through recreational activities like exercises for those concerned about the condition.

Japan’s Growing Problem of Vacant Homes

The number of vacant homes in Japan has reached a record high of approximately 9 million due to factors such as an aging population and declining birth rates. Wakayama Prefecture, with a vacancy rate of 21.2%, and Setagaya Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest number of vacant homes among municipalities with 50,000 homes, have been the focus of recent investigations.

High School Girl in Asahikawa Murdered After 4-Hour Confinement

In Asahikawa, Hokkaido, a high school girl was killed after being thrown from a bridge, and it has been revealed that the arrested 21-year-old woman and others had confined the girl for approximately four hours before the murder.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Discover Cool and Scenic Spots During Kyoto's Heatwave

Kyoto experienced another sweltering day on Monday, marking a full week of temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. In the midst of this relentless heat, we sought out some cooler locations, and what we found were breathtaking views.

Historic Yakumo Express Makes Its Last Scheduled Run

The iconic 381 Series Yakumo express train, introduced during the Japan National Railways (JNR) era, made its final scheduled run on June 15, with a special event in Izumo City to commemorate the train's retirement.

Rainy Season Begins in Northern Kyushu

People in western Japan are bracing for heavy rain. The rainy season has started in northern Kyushu, and other parts of the country are facing heavy precipitation that is raising the risk of disaster. (NHK)

Ameyoko Restaurants Run by Foreigners, Mainly Chinese

Tokyo's downtown market district, Ameyoko, which attracts hundreds of thousands of shoppers, especially around New Year, is undergoing a major transformation. Traditional fresh fish stores have dwindled, while multinational restaurants have surged. What is happening?

Daiso Adopts New Closing Music to Alert Foreign Shoppers

Daiso, the renowned Japanese 100-yen store, has changed its traditional closing music, "Hotaru no Hikari," to a new tune that foreign visitors can more easily recognize as a signal that the store is closing.

New Entrance Gate Installed on Mt. Fuji Trail to Manage Crowds

Workers have begun setting up an entrance gate for a trail to Mt. Fuji before the climbing season starts in early July. Officials aim to regulate the number of hikers who visit Japan's highest mountain on any given day. (NHK)

Daffodils in Full Bloom at Mt. Hōrai: 300,000 Blossoms at the Summit

Mount Hōrai (elevation 1174m), located in the central part of the Hira Mountains in Ōtsu City, Shiga Prefecture, was once a training ground for Shugendō practitioners. It is named "Hōrai," meaning "the mountain where immortals live," according to Chinese legend.

Shinkansen Doctor Train to Retire in January

The Shinkansen inspection train known as 'Doctor Yellow' will end its service in January next year due to aging.