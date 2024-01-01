News On Japan
Kyoto Hosts Serpent-Banishing Bamboo Cutting Ritual

KYOTO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A traditional ceremony to banish evil and pray for good fortune, known as the 'Bamboo Cutting Ceremony,' was held on June 20 at Kurama Temple in Kyoto's Sakyo Ward. During the event, men dressed as warrior monks struck down green bamboo, symbolizing a giant serpent, with mountain swords.

The ceremony began with the sound of a conch shell, signaling the start of the ritual. Eight men, divided into pairs, took turns cutting down approximately 5-meter-long green bamboo with their swords. The men, dressed as warrior monks, were divided into two groups: the "Omi Group" and the "Tanba Group." According to tradition, the group that cuts the bamboo faster is believed to bring a bountiful harvest to their region.

This ancient practice, held annually, attracts many visitors who come to witness the unique and vibrant event at Kurama Temple.

Source: Kyodo

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Wedding Gift Worries as New Currency Release Approaches

With the new currency release drawing near, unexpected issues are emerging. This month, known as the season of June brides, sees many weddings, but there are growing concerns over the difficulty in obtaining crisp banknotes for wedding gifts.

Ibaraki 'Gold Coast' Cancels Beach Opening Due to Sand Erosion

Ibaraki Prefecture's Hokota Beach, renowned for its breathtaking scenery and good surf, has canceled its opening this year due to the disappearance of the sandy beach.

Grand Temple Revealed: Inside Popular Behind-the-Scenes Tours

Discover the hidden gems of Japan through exclusive behind-the-scenes tours that offer unprecedented access to popular attractions. From exploring the backstage of aquariums to delving into the depths of giant underground temples, these tours provide a unique perspective on some of Japan's most fascinating sites.

Dangerous Photography by Foreign Tourists

The “Yume no Ohashi” bridge in Fuji City, a scenic spot famed for its breathtaking views of Mount Fuji, has recently become a hotspot for foreign tourists. However, the surge in visitors has led to various issues, prompting local authorities to take action.

HondaJet Launches Corporate Jet Service

Automaker Honda has launched a domestic travel service using its small business jet, the HondaJet.

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

Discover Cool and Scenic Spots During Kyoto's Heatwave

Kyoto experienced another sweltering day on Monday, marking a full week of temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. In the midst of this relentless heat, we sought out some cooler locations, and what we found were breathtaking views.

Historic Yakumo Express Makes Its Last Scheduled Run

The iconic 381 Series Yakumo express train, introduced during the Japan National Railways (JNR) era, made its final scheduled run on June 15, with a special event in Izumo City to commemorate the train's retirement.