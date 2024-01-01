KYOTO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A traditional ceremony to banish evil and pray for good fortune, known as the 'Bamboo Cutting Ceremony,' was held on June 20 at Kurama Temple in Kyoto's Sakyo Ward. During the event, men dressed as warrior monks struck down green bamboo, symbolizing a giant serpent, with mountain swords.

The ceremony began with the sound of a conch shell, signaling the start of the ritual. Eight men, divided into pairs, took turns cutting down approximately 5-meter-long green bamboo with their swords. The men, dressed as warrior monks, were divided into two groups: the "Omi Group" and the "Tanba Group." According to tradition, the group that cuts the bamboo faster is believed to bring a bountiful harvest to their region.

This ancient practice, held annually, attracts many visitors who come to witness the unique and vibrant event at Kurama Temple.

Source: Kyodo