Kyoto Hotel Refuses Israeli Guest, Citing Military Connection

KYOTO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A hotel in Kyoto refused to accommodate an Israeli man, unilaterally identifying him as a member of the military. The city issued administrative guidance to the hotel on June 20, citing potential violations of the Hotel Business Law.

According to the Kyoto city government, the incident occurred in June when the hotel declined the man's reservation, assuming he had military ties. On June 17, the city received a report that a post on social media was spreading, indicating an Israeli man had been denied accommodation. Upon investigation, the hotel admitted to the act.

Denying accommodation without a legitimate reason could violate the Hotel Business Law, prompting the city to issue administrative guidance on June 20, demanding measures to prevent recurrence.

The hotel’s operating company acknowledged the refusal but declined to provide further details.

Source: MBS

