Tax Evasion Scandal: Cash Hidden in Ceiling

TOKYO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - Japan's National Tax Agency revealed that the amount of tax evasion uncovered in cases prosecuted by the Special Investigation Department, known as 'Marusa,' across Japan last year amounted to approximately 8.9 billion yen.

Among the discoveries was a silver case hidden in a ceiling, containing over 110 million yen in bundled cash. This was just one of the various tax evasion methods exposed by the tax authorities.

According to the National Tax Agency, there were 101 cases of tax evasion prosecuted nationwide last year. A significant portion involved fraudulent withdrawals from tax offices through abuse of the consumption tax refund system. Additionally, the agency highlighted cases orchestrated by so-called 'tax evasion consultants' who guided large-scale nationwide fraud.

Takashi Takamatsu, head of the National Tax Agency’s Special Investigation Department, commented, 'With the proliferation of emails and social media, a vast array of traces is left behind. The ability to accurately identify and capture evidence from large volumes of data has become crucial.'

In response to the challenges posed by the digital age and the vast amount of evidence requiring analysis, the agency plans to enhance its measures by developing new analytical tools and establishing specialized departments.

Source: ANN

