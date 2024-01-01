News On Japan
Society

Emperor and Empress Revisit Oxford: A Journey Back to Their Academic Roots

OXFORD, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Among the various scheduled activities for the Emperor and Empress of Japan as they embark on their journey to the United Kingdom is a visit to Oxford, a city filled with personal memories from their time as students there.

The Emperor and Empress's Oxford Beginnings

This visit marks the Emperor's first official visit to Britain in 23 years, since 2001, spanning an eight-day itinerary that includes welcome ceremonies and a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Archive footage shows the Emperor, then 25, cycling spiritedly around Oxford University, where he studied. Similarly, Empress Masako studied at Oxford during her time in the Foreign Ministry, although their periods of study did not overlap.

Insider Stories from Oxford

This visit provided an opportunity to speak with individuals familiar with Empress Masako's time as a student. Yoko Tochi, a university friend from the University of Tokyo, shared her memories: "During the Golden Week of May 1990, Empress Masako showed me around Oxford. She was very tanned and seemed very happy and lively."

Tochi recalled how Empress Masako had helped her navigate the town during her visit, even choosing less conspicuous routes to avoid drawing attention amidst heated media speculation about her potential role as a royal consort.

Tochi expressed her gratitude, noting, "Empress Masako came out to guide me despite being in the middle of her exams. I am truly thankful for her guidance; without that day in May, I wouldn't have chosen Oxford myself."

The Influence of Oxford

Their time at Oxford provided both the Emperor and Empress with experiences that profoundly shaped their identities, free from the constraints they faced in Japan. Tochi speculates that these shared experiences likely forged a strong bond between them, "Having two years of common profound experiences may have served as a bond that brought them together."

We also spoke with the owner of a Chinese restaurant frequented by Empress Masako, Mr. Shuman Che: "Empress Masako visited several times. She often ate Peking duck with her friends."

Interestingly, Emperor Naruhito also dined at the same restaurant, favoring dishes like Mapo tofu and rice, according to Che.

Broader Impacts and Royal Connections

The Emperor himself has reflected on the significance of such interactions, noting during a press conference on June 19th how a chance meeting at a university cafeteria led to forming a string quartet, highlighting the personal connections made during meals.

Philip Whitmore, a fellow student, reminisced about deepening their friendship over meals, where they playfully referred to the then-prince as "Prince Hiro," spurred by his eagerness to engage in chamber music.

The bonds between the Japanese Imperial Family and the British Royal Family have deepened over the decades, with each visit reinforcing their warm relations. This trip is expected to further enhance the profound connection between the two royal families, enriching the enduring relationship between Japan and the United Kingdom.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Emperor and Empress Revisit Oxford: A Journey Back to Their Academic Roots

Among the various scheduled activities for the Emperor and Empress of Japan as they embark on their journey to the United Kingdom is a visit to Oxford, a city filled with personal memories from their time as students there.

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Suspect Speaks on Aftermath of Abe's Assassination

In July two years ago, former Prime Minister Abe was shot and killed. It has been revealed that the man accused in the incident said he 'did not expect the situation to become what it is now.'

Japan's Imperial Couple to Depart for Britain

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are embarking on an eight-day trip to Britain as state guests. They were officially invited by King Charles. (NHK)

Man Found Dead with Claw Marks on Face and Back

Police in central Japan are investigating the possibility of a bear attack following the grim discovery of a man in his 50s found dead in a forest with claw marks on his face and back.

Revelations from a High-Earning Woman in Papa Katsu

A high-profile papa katsu woman who earns 5 million yen a month has shared her insights following the resignation of former MP Miyazawa over a papa katsu scandal. In a candid interview, the woman, identified as Rika, 25, shed light on her two-year experience in the world of compensated dating, commonly referred to as papa katsu.

Kyoto Hotel Refuses Israeli Guest, Citing Military Connection

A hotel in Kyoto refused to accommodate an Israeli man, unilaterally identifying him as a member of the military. The city issued administrative guidance to the hotel on June 20, citing potential violations of the Hotel Business Law.

Stream Train Driver Blows Over Alcohol Limit, Twice

A steam locomotive (SL) driver at Mooka Railway was found to have exceeded the alcohol limit twice during pre-operation checks but continued to operate the train. The incident came to light following an internal whistleblower's report.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Osaka Police Use Mirrors to Prevent Escalator Voyeurism

As temperatures rise and more skin is exposed, the incidence of voyeurism tends to increase. To combat this, the Osaka Prefectural Police have devised an innovative strategy using a simple yet effective tool -- mirrors.