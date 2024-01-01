OXFORD, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Among the various scheduled activities for the Emperor and Empress of Japan as they embark on their journey to the United Kingdom is a visit to Oxford, a city filled with personal memories from their time as students there.

The Emperor and Empress's Oxford Beginnings

This visit marks the Emperor's first official visit to Britain in 23 years, since 2001, spanning an eight-day itinerary that includes welcome ceremonies and a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Archive footage shows the Emperor, then 25, cycling spiritedly around Oxford University, where he studied. Similarly, Empress Masako studied at Oxford during her time in the Foreign Ministry, although their periods of study did not overlap.

Insider Stories from Oxford

This visit provided an opportunity to speak with individuals familiar with Empress Masako's time as a student. Yoko Tochi, a university friend from the University of Tokyo, shared her memories: "During the Golden Week of May 1990, Empress Masako showed me around Oxford. She was very tanned and seemed very happy and lively."

Tochi recalled how Empress Masako had helped her navigate the town during her visit, even choosing less conspicuous routes to avoid drawing attention amidst heated media speculation about her potential role as a royal consort.

Tochi expressed her gratitude, noting, "Empress Masako came out to guide me despite being in the middle of her exams. I am truly thankful for her guidance; without that day in May, I wouldn't have chosen Oxford myself."

The Influence of Oxford

Their time at Oxford provided both the Emperor and Empress with experiences that profoundly shaped their identities, free from the constraints they faced in Japan. Tochi speculates that these shared experiences likely forged a strong bond between them, "Having two years of common profound experiences may have served as a bond that brought them together."

We also spoke with the owner of a Chinese restaurant frequented by Empress Masako, Mr. Shuman Che: "Empress Masako visited several times. She often ate Peking duck with her friends."

Interestingly, Emperor Naruhito also dined at the same restaurant, favoring dishes like Mapo tofu and rice, according to Che.

Broader Impacts and Royal Connections

The Emperor himself has reflected on the significance of such interactions, noting during a press conference on June 19th how a chance meeting at a university cafeteria led to forming a string quartet, highlighting the personal connections made during meals.

Philip Whitmore, a fellow student, reminisced about deepening their friendship over meals, where they playfully referred to the then-prince as "Prince Hiro," spurred by his eagerness to engage in chamber music.

The bonds between the Japanese Imperial Family and the British Royal Family have deepened over the decades, with each visit reinforcing their warm relations. This trip is expected to further enhance the profound connection between the two royal families, enriching the enduring relationship between Japan and the United Kingdom.

Source: ANN