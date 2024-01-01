Imperial Couple Revisit Oxford, Reconnect with Old Friends and Memories

OXFORD, Jun 29 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress of Japan arrived in Oxford at around 7:30 PM Japan time on June 28. They were greeted by the Chancellor of the University of Oxford and other dignitaries. Their first stop was Balliol College, where Empress Masako studied.

Empress Masako studied international relations at Oxford while working as a diplomat. Emperor Naruhito, who researched the history of the Thames River, was already acquainted with her, as she was considered a candidate for marriage at that time. Alongside her studies, she occasionally showcased her culinary skills by preparing Japanese dishes at parties.

Upon returning to Japan, Empress Masako played a pivotal role in diplomacy, serving as an interpreter for numerous dignitaries. Her former professors speak highly of her exceptional abilities.

One of her mentors, Lucas Tsoukalis, described her as “very approachable, charming, intelligent, and active, and one of the best students I have ever had.”

Another mentor, Adam Roberts, recalled an event where Empress Masako attended a dinner with her father, a diplomat, alongside other distinguished scholars. He remarked, “Empress Masako seamlessly mingled with the highly talented academics. She was very composed, maintaining her humor and smile, and I felt she possessed extraordinary capabilities.”

Before visiting Oxford, Emperor Naruhito reconnected with an old friend, Philip Whitmore, who played viola in a string quartet with him. Whitmore had mentioned in an interview on June 17 that he thought they wouldn't meet this time, but on June 26, he received a sudden call from the Japanese Embassy, and a meeting was arranged.

Philip Whitmore shared, “Yes, I met His Majesty. He was very lively, and we reminisced about old times. It seems his collection of violas has grown to four.”

After 15 years, they spent about 20 minutes chatting over tea. Whitmore added, “I was delighted to see him. I hope he continues to find time for music despite his busy schedule.”

On June 27, Emperor Naruhito visited Windsor Castle on the outskirts of London, where the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away without a chance to reunite with him due to the pandemic, is laid to rest.

After completing the official schedule, Emperor Naruhito spoke to the press, reflecting on his visit.

“The historic buildings of London and the serene presence of the Thames River made me feel strongly that I had returned to a place filled with memories. Many people welcomed us back with ‘welcome back,’ and it made me very happy. I am grateful that Masako and I could visit this memorable place together. I was pleased to see everyone smiling during the dinner despite the solemn atmosphere.”

