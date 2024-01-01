Student Disguises Himself to Enter Women's Change Room

TOKYO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - A 20-year-old university student was caught in the act of sneaking into the women's changing room at a public bathhouse in Tama City, Tokyo, while disguised as a woman.

The suspect, Daiki Kashima, was apprehended on the night of the 27th after being found in the women's changing room of a super sento in Tama City. According to investigative sources, a customer who found Kashima suspicious, wearing a long-haired wig and dressed as a woman, reported it to the staff. The police were then called and made the arrest.

Kashima admitted to the charges, stating, "I wanted to see naked women." Although he did not take any photographs in the changing room, the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating to see if there are any additional offenses.

Source: FNN