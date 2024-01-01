News On Japan
Society

Bear Safety Poster Attacked for Being Too Cute

Akita, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - A bear poster created by Akita Prefecture, Japan's northern prefecture that had the highest number of human casualties in 2023, is causing a stir for being 'too cute.'

Sponsored Links

The controversy began during the Akita Prefectural Assembly on July 3. A legislator pointed out that the poster’s cuteness failed to convey the danger of bears.

The contentious poster features four different illustrations of cute bears.

One illustration, calling for people to take their trash home from the forest, depicts a bear drooling with a 'gluttonous bear' theme. Another shows the bear sitting in a puppy-like pose.

These illustrations were created by a prefectural employee.

Akita Prefecture has witnessed fatal bear attacks.

Bears frequently appear in urban areas as well.

In 2024 alone, there have been over 500 reported bear sightings.

So far, six people have been attacked, with the number of incidents rising at a record pace.

Regarding the poster issue, residents have expressed varied opinions: 'It's cute. Was it drawn by an employee? It's well-done!', 'Anyone can understand it. The face doesn’t matter; it’s the “Bear Warning” that counts', and 'It doesn’t feel dangerous, just cute. Maybe it’s okay to use a cute image to highlight the danger.'

The debate over the overly cute bear illustrations continues.

These illustrations appear in brochures for Asiatic black bear measures. They feature bears opening their mouths to scare people and bears with gentle smiles.

What kind of illustration would effectively serve as a warning?

People on the street suggest, 'It’s too cute, maybe a scarier bear illustration would make people recognize the danger and be cautious', and 'It looks like a dog. Using illustrations of fangs or making the posters scarier would be better.'

Akita Governor Norihisa Satake pointed out that a particular aspect of the illustrated bears is too cute.

Akita Governor Norihisa Satake: 'If anything, the eyes do seem a bit too cute. When we make the next posters, we need to consider each case carefully.'

35,000 copies of the controversial posters have been printed and distributed to prefectural and municipal offices.

There are plans to review and possibly revise the illustrations on the posters.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Senkyo-Wari: Free Ramen Toppings to Boost Voter Turnout

The Tokyo gubernatorial election, with voting on July 7, has sparked a debate over the 'Senkyo-Wari' campaign, which offers discounts and services at participating stores upon presenting a voting certificate, aimed at boosting voter turnout. Approximately 250 establishments, including ramen shops, cafes, and beauty salons, are participating in Tokyo.

Emura Leads Japan's Olympic Team with Determination

A ceremony for the Japanese team participating in the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26, was held on the 5th at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo with the attendance of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino. Misaki Emura, the flag bearer and a female saber fencer from Tachihi Holdings, expressed her determination by stating, 'I will carry the awareness and responsibility of representing the nation, and fight with integrity to the very end.'

Okinawa Locals Protest U.S. Military Sexual Assaults

A U.S. Marine was arrested on July 4 for allegedly groping a woman's breast on a staircase in Okinawa, sparking urgent protests over the lack of transparency in the handling of such incidents by local authorities.

Japan's Collectors Fight for Rare 'AA' Banknotes

Japan's new banknotes, which began widespread circulation on July 4th, have sparked a frenzy among collectors and the general public alike. At the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's main branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, many people lined up to exchange their old bills for the new ones on the second day of issuance.

Is Japan's Tap Water Safe? The Unavoidable Challenges of PFAS

The Japanese government has requested all water utility companies to report the results of water quality tests by the end of September regarding the organic fluorine compound "PFAS." But what exactly is PFAS, and is Japan's tap water safe? Based on interviews with Koji Harada, an associate professor at Kyoto University, we delve into the topic.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Bear Safety Poster Attacked for Being Too Cute

A bear poster created by Akita Prefecture, Japan's northern prefecture that had the highest number of human casualties in 2023, is causing a stir for being 'too cute.'

Driverless Bus Crushes Man After Funeral

A man died after being pinned by a microbus that started moving without a driver following a funeral in Hiroshima.

Hidden Camera Found in Fukui High School Girls' Toilet

A video camera was discovered in a girls' restroom at a high school in Fukui Prefecture, raising concerns of voyeurism. The camera, which had the owner’s name on it, was found in a cubicle.

Kyoto Cleaners Arrested for Putting Disable Worker in Washing Machine

Two employees at a Kyoto cleaning shop have been arrested for allegedly injuring a fellow worker by putting him in a large washing machine. The victim, who has an intellectual disability, is believed to have suffered regular abuse.

Grilled Woman Splashes Tea on Police Officer

A 34-year-old woman from Kitakyushu City visiting Niigata had her trip cut short after being arrested for an 'eat and run' escapade without paying at a restaurant and karaoke bar back in May, and subsequently splashing tea on an investigating police officer at a Niigata police station on Wednesday.

Drunken Foreigner Causes Chaos in Taxi

In Nagoya's bustling downtown, a foreign passenger boarded a taxi by opening the door from the street side. The man, who only kept saying 'Shichē!', seemed incapable of holding a proper conversation. What followed was a series of shocking actions.

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Officer Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Police Box

A Tokyo Metropolitan Police inspector from the Yoyogi Police Station was arrested for assaulting a woman in her 20s during questioning at a police box.