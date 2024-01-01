Surf School Coach Swept Away While Rescuing Students in Kanagawa

KANAGAWA, Aug 29 (News On Japan) - A 68-year-old surf school coach was swept away off the coast of Chigasaki City in Kanagawa Prefecture yesterday evening while attempting to rescue students. Authorities are currently searching for the missing man.

According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. near Yanagishima Beach in Chigasaki City when a passerby called 119, reporting that a man surfing was being swept away.

The man, a coach at a local surf school, was helping four of the 13 elementary school students he was instructing after they were caught in a wave and pulled out to sea. While two of the students managed to make it back to shore on their own, the other two were rescued and suffered only minor injuries.

Authorities are continuing their search for the missing coach.

Source: TBS