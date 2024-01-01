Not Just for Kids: Japan's Largest Toy Show

TOKYO, Aug 29 (News On Japan) - One of Japan’s largest toy exhibitions is currently underway, showcasing a range of new products, including high-end versions and digital adaptations of popular classic series.

The event features a transformation belt from the 53-year-old “Kamen Rider” series, which has recently seen the introduction of luxury editions, attracting a significant number of adult buyers.

A digital version of the popular dress-up doll “Licca-chan” is also on display, allowing users to engage in real-time conversations with the doll.

Additionally, there is a section dedicated to creating Licca-chan clothes using recycled fabric scraps, promoting sustainability.

In fiscal year 2023, Japan's domestic toy market exceeded 1 trillion yen for the first time, driven by demand from adults and inbound tourists, despite the country’s declining birthrate.

Source: ANN