Society

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

OSAKA, Sep 06 (News On Japan) - A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

Mitsuru Kosaka, 26, was arrested on the morning of September 6th on suspicion of bringing three teenage girls into his home without permission around the 2nd.

Kosaka has reportedly denied some of the charges during police questioning.

It is believed that Kosaka and the three girls consumed a large amount of cough suppressant medicine, resulting in the death of one high school girl from suspected acute drug poisoning.

Further investigations revealed that approximately 80 empty medicine shells were found in Kosaka’s residence.

Kosaka admitted to police that he had shoplifted the medicine.

Source: ANN

