News On Japan
Society

Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

Tochigi, Sep 09 (News On Japan) - A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.

According to local police and fire departments, at around 4:30 p.m. on the 8th, an emergency call was made from staff at the live event venue in Moka City, reporting that four people required medical assistance.

The injured, a group of men and women in their teens and twenties, were reportedly cleaning staff who had been waiting in a temporary tent when a lightning bolt struck nearby. They complained of numbness in their hands and feet. Six of them were transported to the hospital, but none are in critical condition.

The event, a rock festival called "Berryten Live," hosted by FM Tochigi, had been taking place at Igashira Park since 10 a.m., but was canceled at 4:27 p.m. due to severe weather conditions.

Organizers announced that around 12,000 people had attended the event.

At the time of the incident, Moka City and its surrounding areas were experiencing intense thunderstorms, with a lightning advisory in effect.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.

Shogi Association Marks 100th Anniversary with Grand Unveiling of New Hall

The Japan Shogi Association celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, hosting a commemorative ceremony in Tokyo, along with the unveiling of a newly completed Shogi Hall.

World's Largest E-Scooter Service Announces Full-Scale Japan Entry

Lime, the world’s largest electric scooter-sharing service, has announced a collaboration with a major insurance company to pursue a full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

Prince Hisahito Becomes Adult Imperial Family Member at 18

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 18 on September 6, officially becoming an adult member of the Imperial family.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Toyama Prison-made Goods on Sale, Including 4 Million Yen Mikoshi

An exhibition and sale of prison-made goods crafted by inmates aiming for social reintegration was held at Toyama Prison in Toyama Prefecture.

Violinist Taro Hakase Reveals Diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Violinist Taro Hakase (53) announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that causes facial paralysis.

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

Prince Hisahito Becomes Adult Imperial Family Member at 18

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 18 on September 6, officially becoming an adult member of the Imperial family.

'Japan's Amalfi' Earmarks 1.6 Million Yen to Tackle Stray Dogs

Wakayama City has decided to tackle the stray dog issue in Japan's Amalfi with a firm approach, setting up early morning patrols and dog traps.

Japan’s Oldest Multiplication Chart Found in Nara, Dating Back 1,300 Years

An ancient multiplication table, believed to be the oldest in Japan, has been discovered at the ruins of Fujiwara Palace in Nara Prefecture.

Emperor Harvests Rice at Imperial Palace

The Emperor of Japan carried out the annual rice harvest on Wednesday afternoon in the paddy fields of Tokyo's Imperial Palace, wearing rubber boots and holding a sickle, carefully harvesting the ripened rice stalks one by one with practiced hands.

Tons of Kujo Negi Stolen from Kyoto Farms

Approximately 860 kilograms of Kujo negi, a traditional Kyoto vegetable, have been stolen from the fields of Kuse, Kyoto Prefecture, as police investigate a string of leek thefts in the surrounding area.