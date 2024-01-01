Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

Tochigi, Sep 09 (News On Japan) - A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.

According to local police and fire departments, at around 4:30 p.m. on the 8th, an emergency call was made from staff at the live event venue in Moka City, reporting that four people required medical assistance.

The injured, a group of men and women in their teens and twenties, were reportedly cleaning staff who had been waiting in a temporary tent when a lightning bolt struck nearby. They complained of numbness in their hands and feet. Six of them were transported to the hospital, but none are in critical condition.

The event, a rock festival called "Berryten Live," hosted by FM Tochigi, had been taking place at Igashira Park since 10 a.m., but was canceled at 4:27 p.m. due to severe weather conditions.

Organizers announced that around 12,000 people had attended the event.

At the time of the incident, Moka City and its surrounding areas were experiencing intense thunderstorms, with a lightning advisory in effect.

