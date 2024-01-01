JAL Speeds Up Boarding Process

TOKYO, Sep 11 (News On Japan) - Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new boarding method on September 11, aimed at shortening the boarding time for large aircraft on domestic flights.

Currently, many airlines board passengers starting from the rear seats. However, JAL has implemented a method that simultaneously boards passengers seated in the rear and window seats for large domestic aircraft with two aisles, starting on September 11.

By allowing window seat passengers to board first, regardless of whether they are seated at the front or back of the plane, the seating process for those in aisle seats is expected to become smoother.

Additionally, the airline has opened the front boarding gate, which was previously only available for first-class passengers, allowing those seated further down the aisles to board from the front of the plane.

This new method is expected to shorten the boarding process by approximately 50 seconds.

JAL is also considering introducing this system for international flights in the future.

Source: ANN