News On Japan
Travel

New Projection Mapping Graces Cinderella Castle

TOKYO, Sep 20 (News On Japan) - A new nighttime show featuring Cinderella Castle begins Friday night, with Tokyo Disneyland hosting 'Reach for the Stars,' which uses projection mapping and other effects.

Vivid images of characters such as Tinker Bell and Dumbo will be projected onto the castle, accompanied by music.

For the first time, characters from Marvel movies will also appear in a Tokyo Disney Resort show.

This is the first time in five years that projection mapping will be used on Cinderella Castle.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tohoku Shinkansen Unexpected Detaches at 315 km/h

The Tohoku Shinkansen came to a halt for five hours on Thursday due to an unexpected mid-journey separation of the linked Hayabusa and Komachi trains, 30 minutes after passing Furukawa Station with a total of 320 passengers on board.

Eruption Warning for Izu's Sumisu Island

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an eruption alert for Sumisu Island in the Izu Islands, following the detection of discolored water in July.

'Convenience Store of the Future' Launched with AI Cameras and Robots

Lawson and KDDI have teamed up to launch a 'convenience store of the future' that integrates the latest technology with communications, aiming to address labor shortages and enhance store operations.

Japanese boy attacked near school in China dies, consulate says

A ten-year-old boy who was attacked on his way to a Japanese school in southern China has died of his injuries. (NHK)

Dragon's Tail Finds New Life at Crab Restaurant

The tail of the dragon on the signboard of 'Kinryu Ramen Dotonbori' in Osaka's Dotonbori area that was cut off after it extended into a neighboring property, has found a new home thanks to a nearby crab restaurant.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

New Projection Mapping Graces Cinderella Castle

A new nighttime show featuring Cinderella Castle begins Friday night, with Tokyo Disneyland hosting 'Reach for the Stars,' which uses projection mapping and other effects.

Tanzan Shrine in Nara: Tracing the Legacy of the Taika Reform

Tanzan Shrine in Nara Prefecture holds deep ties to one of Japan’s most pivotal moments -- the Taika Reform. According to legend, this secluded shrine is where Emperor Tenji (then Prince Naka no Ōe) and Fujiwara no Kamatari (then Nakatomi no Kamatari) plotted the downfall of the powerful Soga clan, particularly Soga no Iruka, during the 645 coup.

New Hotel for Long-stay Foreigners to Open in Tokyo's Tsukiji

A new hotel targeting long-stay foreign visitors has been completed in Tokyo's Tsukiji area, as the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise at a record pace.

Dragon's Tail Finds New Life at Crab Restaurant

The tail of the dragon on the signboard of 'Kinryu Ramen Dotonbori' in Osaka's Dotonbori area that was cut off after it extended into a neighboring property, has found a new home thanks to a nearby crab restaurant.

Tourists Thrilled by Largest Whirlpool of the Year in Naruto Strait

The Naruto Strait, located between Tokushima and Hyogo Prefectures, has entered the peak season for its largest whirlpool of the year, drawing large crowds of tourists.

Affordable Autumn Getaways: Shinkansen Tickets at Half Price!

The autumn travel season is finally here! In Hokkaido, Japan's 'earliest autumn leaves' have begun to appear. With many long weekends this fall, travel demand is expected to rise. We have thoroughly researched ways to travel affordably!

Noto Railway’s 'Storyteller Train' Begins Operation to Pass Down Memories of Earthquake

Noto Railway has started operating the 'Storyteller Train,' which conveys the memories of the areas affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Asakusa Samba Sizzles as Tokyo Dances Through Record Heatwave

A scorching late summer heatwave gripped Tokyo over the long weekend, coinciding with the Asakusa Samba Carnival, where dancers twirled through intense heat.