New Projection Mapping Graces Cinderella Castle

TOKYO, Sep 20 (News On Japan) - A new nighttime show featuring Cinderella Castle begins Friday night, with Tokyo Disneyland hosting 'Reach for the Stars,' which uses projection mapping and other effects.

Vivid images of characters such as Tinker Bell and Dumbo will be projected onto the castle, accompanied by music.

For the first time, characters from Marvel movies will also appear in a Tokyo Disney Resort show.

This is the first time in five years that projection mapping will be used on Cinderella Castle.

