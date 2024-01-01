Tokyo Launches Marriage App

TOKYO, Sep 22 (News On Japan) - Tokyo has launched an official matchmaking app in an effort to increase the number of marriages, particularly as the city struggles with the lowest birthrate in Japan.

The app requires users to register personal information, including photos, income, and marital history. The goal is to use AI to match people based on their preferences for appearance, age, and income. The app charges a registration fee of 11,000 yen for two years, making it an official initiative to tackle declining birthrates.

We spoke to various individuals about their thoughts on the app and their own experiences with relationships. Some shared traditional methods of meeting partners, such as arranged meetings or introductions through friends. Others, particularly younger people, noted the convenience of having personal information upfront, making it easier to filter potential partners and use their time more effectively.

Despite the convenience, opinions were mixed. Some felt that relying on conditions like income or appearance doesn't reveal enough about a person's character, while others valued the structured approach for its time-saving benefits. According to the Children and Family Agency, one in four marriages now begins through an app, highlighting the growing role of digital matchmaking in modern relationships. However, those with decades of marriage under their belts emphasized that understanding a partner takes time, and initial conditions don’t always determine long-term compatibility.

